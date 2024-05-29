Ahead of the Olympics, kicking off on July 24 with a tough match against host nation France, United States U-23 head coach Marko Mitrovic has named his final training camp roster for a match against Japan in Kansas City on June 11. In this roster, one overaged player has been included in Walker Zimmerman who can look to bring stability to a young back line and needed USMNT experience to the team as they look to embark on a journey to advance to the knockout stages after having not been at the Olympics since 2008.

Nineteen players are on the roster who have senior USMNT caps, but the decision to only include Zimmerman as an overaged player is an interesting one since Mitrovic can use up to three. This doesn't stop him from including more names such as Brandon Vazquez in his final Olympic roster, but that is something that would need to be cleared with his club as they don't have to release players for the Olympics in the same manner that players must be released for FIFA international windows such as the Euros and Copa America.

The Venezia duo of Tanner Tessman and Gianluca Busio will be key to the performance of this team getting out of their group, but first they have to focus on getting their club back to Serie A. Facing Cremonese on May 30 and June 2, the duo has a chance to come into this camp on a high note after an impressive season controlling the midfield in Italy's second tier. That experience will only help with such a young squad of mostly domestic players although the Columbus Crew duo of Patrick Schulte and Aidan Morris can accomplish something similar if they can win the Concacaf Champions Cup on June 1 against Pachuca.

In defense, Jalen Neal's return to health is also a boost to the side along with Benjamin Cremaschi returning to midfield. Neal has now made five MLS appearances for the Galaxy since returning to health while Cremaschi is produced in a deep Inter Miami midfield. Two players with very high ceilings, they couldn't have gotten healthy at a better time.

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (2): Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; St. Charles, Mo.), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/ENG; Addison, Ill.)



DEFENDERS (7): Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; Oldsmar, Fla.), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy; Lakewood, Calif.), Bryan Reynolds (KVC Westerlo/BEL; Fort Worth, Texas), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; Chatham, N.J.), Jonathan Tomkinson (Norwich City/ENG; Plano, Texas), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Ga.), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; Lawrenceville, Ga.)



MIDFIELDERS (7): Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids; Littleton, Colo.), Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA; Greensboro, N.C.), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF; Key Biscayne, Fla.), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Queens, N.Y.), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.), Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split/CRO; Stillwater, Okla.), Tanner Tessmann (Venezia/ITA; Birmingham, Ala.)



FORWARDS (9): Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Medford, N.J.), Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution; Appleton, Wisc.), Taylor Booth (Utrecht/NED; Eden, Utah), Cade Cowell (Guadalajara/MEX; Ceres, Calif.), Damion Downs (Köln/GER; Schwebenried, Germany), Johan Gomez (Eintracht Braunschweig/GER; Keller, Texas), Duncan McGuire (Orlando City SC; Omaha, Neb.), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; South Riding, Va.), Griffin Yow (KVC Westerlo/BEL; Clifton, Va.)