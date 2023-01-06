Defending champion Liverpool look for something positive when they host Wolverhampton at Anfield on Saturday in a 2023 FA Cup third-round match. The Reds beat Chelsea on penalties to win last year's title and were in the running for the English Premier League crown until the final weekend. Now they sit sixth in the Premier League table and come off a shocking 3-1 loss to Brentford on Monday. Wolves are 19th in the EPL table and primed for a relegation battle but have done well since bringing in a new manager just before the break. They took a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday and have four points from their past three league matches.

Liverpool vs. Wolves spread: Liverpool -1.5 (-120)

Liverpool vs. Wolves over/under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Wolves money line: Liverpool -330, Wolves +800, Draw +410

LIV: The Reds have conceded 10 goals in their past eight matches overall

WLV: Wolves have scored nine in their past eight games in all competitions

Why you should back Liverpool

This is the Reds' only shot at glory this season, so they will take it seriously. New signing Cody Gakpo, a World Cup star from the Netherlands, is expected to make his debut. The 23-year-old had three goals in Qatar and scored nine in 14 matches with PSV Eindhoven this season. He will join an attack that features Mohamed Salah (seven EPL goals) and Darwin Nunez (five). Liverpool have scored 34 goals in 17 league matches, while Wolves have scored just 11. Liverpool have won seven straight meetings with Wolves.

Liverpool have had some trouble on the back line but should be able to handle Wolverhampton. Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to get the nod in goal in place of Alisson, and the Irishman was a key part of the team's cup success last season. He saved three penalties in a shootout victory against Derby County in this year's EFL Cup before the Reds were ousted by Manchester City. Liverpool won the most recent matchup 3-1 at the end of last season. They held the ball for 63% of the match and outshot Wolves 29-7.

Why you should back Wolves

Wolverhampton haven't had a lot of success against the Reds overall, but it's a different story in the FA Cup. They have eliminated Liverpool in five of their seven meetings in the competition. In fact, their only two victories in the past 13 meetings came in 2017 and 2019 FA Cup matches. The Reds have gone out four times in their seven third-round matches as the Cup holders. They haven't beaten Wolves in the competition since 1952.

Wolves have looked improved since Julen Lopetegui took over as manager before the World Cup break, going 2-1-1 overall since then. Their only loss in that span was a tight 1-0 setback to a strong Manchester United side. They beat Gillingham 2-0 in the EFL Cup and knocked off Everton 2-1 before that. Daniel Podence scored his fourth league goal against Aston Villa, and the team hopes he is recovered from a knock suffered later in the match. Atletico Madrid loanee Matheus Cunha could be ready for a full match after playing 25 minutes on Wednesday. He made only eight starts with Atletico last season but had six goals.

