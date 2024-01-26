Lionel Messi has never had a problem connecting with his millions of fans around the world. Earlier this week, Messi had the opportunity to sign an autograph for a fan at a very surprising moment.

Messi was sitting in his car at a traffic light when a fan asked if he'd be willing to sign their Argentine national team Messi jersey. Messi graciously agreed, and the fan tossed the jersey into Messi's passenger side window for the Inter Miami star to sign.

The fan recorded the encounter in which Messi clearly showed no hesitation when it came to signing the jersey.

Messi and Inter Miami have a few friendly matches over the next month before the 2024 MLS season gets underway in late February. It will mark the first full season for Messi since coming over from Paris Saint-Germain.