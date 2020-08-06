Watch Now: Reaction: Leverkusen defeats Rangers 1-0 ( 0:45 )

On Thursday, the Louisville men's soccer team announced that three players have been dismissed from the team as a result of an organized party that took place last weekend. As a result of attending the party, members of four different fall sports teams tested positive for COVID-19.

The party led to the school temporarily shutting down voluntary activities and preseason practices for four Louisville sports including men's and women's soccer, field hockey, and volleyball. Multiple other student-athletes from those teams were forced to quarantine as a result of being in contact with people that tested positive for COVID-19.

"I'm extremely disappointed in these young men and particularly with the three that have been dismissed," Louisville men's soccer coach John Michael Hayden said in a statement. "They have demonstrated with their actions now and previously that they do not echo the culture of this program. Our student-athletes are held to a high standard of conduct as representatives of our program and university."

"I fully support John Michael's decision," Louisville Vice President and Director of Athletics Vince Tyra added. "It is clear that these student-athletes did not meet the code of conduct of the university or their team. Ignoring the safety protocols issued by federal, state and local officials, as well as the athletic department, is unacceptable and dangerous. Their history of actions are not in alignment with the values of this university and athletics department."

According to WHAS-11, players who didn't test positive for COVID-19 could be permitted to return to workouts on campus starting on Aug. 10 depending on test results.