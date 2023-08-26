FIFA have provisionally suspended Spanish football federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales for 90 days pending an investigation into his actions at last week's Women's World Cup final. Rubiales is refusing to resign despite widespread condemnation for his actions in the aftermath of Spain's 1-0 victory over England, most notably a kiss of forward Jennifer Hermoso.

The 90 day ruling by world football's governing body will ban Rubiales and any other member of the Spanish federation from contacting Hermoso. Their statement said: "The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, Jorge Ivan Palacio (Colombia), in use of the powers granted by article 51 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC), has decided today to provisionally suspend Mr. Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level. This suspension, which will be effective as of today, is for an initial period of 90 days, pending the disciplinary proceedings opened against Mr. Luis Rubiales on Thursday, August 24.

"Likewise, the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and in order to preserve, among other factors, the fundamental rights of the national soccer team player Ms. Jennifer Hermoso and the good order of the disciplinary proceedings before this disciplinary body, has issued two additional directives (article 7 FDC) by which he orders Mr. Luis Rubiales to refrain, through himself or third parties, from contacting or attempting to contact the professional player of the Spanish national football team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso or her close environment. Likewise, the RFEF and its officials or employees, directly or through third parties, are ordered to refrain from contacting the professional player of the Spanish national team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso and her close environment.

"The decision adopted by the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has been communicated today to Mr. Luis Rubiales, the RFEF and UEFA for due compliance. The FIFA Disciplinary Committee will not provide any further information on these disciplinary proceedings until a final decision has been taken. FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respect the integrity of all persons and therefore condemns with the utmost vigor any behavior to the contrary."

Earlier on Saturday, the RFEF had threatened to sue Hermoso for lying and defamation, publishing still images that they claimed exonerated the president, instead insisting that the Barcelona player had lifted Rubiales off his feet. Ever since the immediate aftermath of the incident, Hermoso's public statements have indicated that she did not want a kiss. On Friday she said that she had "felt vulnerable and a victim of aggression, an impulsive act, sexist, out of place and without any type of consent from my part".

All 23 members of the World Cup squad were among 81 Spanish players who said they would refuse any call up to the Spain squad whilst Rubiales remained in position. The 46 year old had been expected to announce his resignation at an extraordinary general meeting on Friday but in a stunning twist of events announced he would not be leaving, claiming he was the victim of a "social assassination".

Rubiales is a vice-president of UEFA, who have not taken any action against him. Spanish second deputy prime minister Yolanda Diaz said on Friday: "What we have seen today at the federation's assembly is unacceptable. The government must act and take urgent measures: impunity for machista actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in the position." The president of the Spanish government's High Council of Sport has also said he will take action against Rubiales.