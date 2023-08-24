Luis Rubiales is expected to resign as the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation on Friday after a turbulent week in which his forced kiss on Jennifer Hermoso overshadowed Spain's first-ever Women's World Cup title.

He will reportedly do so when the extraordinary general assembly convenes on Friday, per Guillem Balague, in a meeting that was called late Tuesday to address the incident. A crisis meeting was held in Madrid on Wednesday to discuss his successor, according to ESPN.

Rubiales' inappropriate behavior happened as Hermoso collected her winners' medal in Sydney, Australia on Sunday and kicked off a days-long demand for his removal. The ex-president initially described criticism as "idiocy" but issued an apology on Monday that several described as insufficient. He then faced multiple calls to resign from soccer players and politicians alike, as well as a handful of clubs in Spain.

His departure comes amidst an ongoing protest of the federation and women's national team head coach Jorge Vilda. Fifteen players refused to be called up by the national team in Sept. 2022, citing an unprofessional and toxic culture fostered by the federation and the coaching staff. The federation generally disregarded the claims as the Women's World Cup approached and eight eventually made themselves available for the tournament after some concessions were made, and three were included on the roster. Seven players, including Mapi Leon, are still protesting because they feel the federation has not made enough change to address their concerns.

A retired player, Rubiales was elected president of the federation in 2018 after a seven-year stint as the president of the Association of Spanish Footballers.