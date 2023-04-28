Real Madrid will have to deal with the absence of Luka Modric for at least two weeks as the Croatian midfielder suffered a muscular injury during the side's last match against Girona. The Spanish club announced on Friday that Modric suffered "an injury to the back of his left thigh and his progress will be monitored".

The 37 years-old, as Spanish newspaper MARCA reported, will likely miss the next two La Liga games against Almeria and Real Sociedad, as well as the Copa Del Rey final against Osasuna on May 6. He's also in doubt for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League's semifinal against Manchester City, that will take place on May 9 in Madrid.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's clash against Almeria and also spoke about Modric' injury: "He is injured. We don't know when he will be back, we will see for the Copa del Rey final but we don't know. We're sad, I hope he will return very soon".

Modric has been a key player for Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid in the recent years, as the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner became a regular starter since he joined the Spanish club in the summer 2012 and had a crucial role at the club, during which time Real Madrid managed to win five editions of the UEFA Champions League on top of everything else. Ancelotti hopes to have him back for the first leg of the semifinals against Manchester City, but it's not guaranteed that he will be back in time.