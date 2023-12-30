The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Chelsea @ Luton Town

Current Records: Chelsea 7-4-8, Luton Town 4-3-11

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Kenilworth Road

Kenilworth Road TV: USA Network

Luton will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting Chelsea at 7:30 a.m. ET at Kenilworth Road. Luton's last five matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Luton and Sheffield combined for ten shots on goal on Tuesday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Luton sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 3-2 win over Sheffield. Luton got a boost from their Jack Robinson, who scored an own goal at minute 77.

Meanwhile, Chelsea faced off against Crystal Palace for the first time this season, and Chelsea walked away the winners. They skirted past Crystal Palace 2-1. The last goal Chelsea scored came from Noni Madueke from a penalty kick in minute 89.

Luton pushed their record up to 4-3-11 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 0.3 goals per game. As for Chelsea, their win bumped their record up to 7-4-8.

Luton suffered a grim 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in their previous matchup back in August. Will Luton have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Chelsea is a huge favorite against Luton Town, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -170 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Chelsea won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.