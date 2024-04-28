The Minnesota Vikings know Justin Jefferson is going to set the market. How much will Jefferson get is the question going forward, especially after A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown earned massive extensions in the last week.

Jefferson's market is different, but there is a barometer now.

"We continue to have great dialogue with their representatives," Adofo-Mensah said Saturday, via ESPN. "The process is still ongoing. We did say, 'Hey, [let's pause] a couple days.' The draft's coming. They have players they represent. We have our process."

Brown is currently the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL with an average annual salary of $33 million per season. Jefferson will surpass that whenever he signs his contract, setting the market for all the wideouts.

Jefferson is second in the NFL in receiving yards (5,899) since he entered the league in 2020. Tyreek Hill leads the league in that category, but he played five more games than Jefferson. The Vikings All-Pro wideout has 30 touchdowns in that span, tied for 11th in the NFL. Jefferson led the league in catches (128) and receiving yards (1,809) in 2022, with a league-high 106.4 receiving yards per game.

Minnesota knows a deal is coming soon, but the Vikings want to make sure Jefferson gets the value he deserves.

"We're excited to work towards it. We're going to keep going," Adofo-Mensah said. "You can't have all these plans when you talk about all these visions and not talk about the king linchpin, so we're going to keep working toward that end goal."