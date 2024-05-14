Running back Frank Gore Jr. signed with the Buffalo Bills and comes to the team with a chip on his shoulder and something to prove. During the 2024 NFL Draft, Gore Jr. was waiting by the phone, but no team ever called, 257 players were drafted and Gore Jr. was left at the end without a team.

The running back does not feel like all 257 players can bring more to an offense than he can. Looking forward, his plan is to do whatever Buffalo needs from him to make the team better and is willing to put in the work on multiple sides of the ball.

"It pushed me a lot," Gore said, regarding going undrafted. "There's no way 257 people are better than me in this draft, but now that that process is over, I'm a Bill, I'm here to compete, and I'm here to push my teammates, and push the running back room and try to do it on special teams."

Gore feels that as an undrafted rookie he can compete for the roster and play for the team his dad, Frank Gore Sr., played for in 2019.

"Folks slept on my son; they slept on me, too -- they'll see," Gore Sr. said after his son went undrafted.

"[Gore Sr.] said it's great people here," Gore Jr. said (via the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle). "He knows they'll take care of me and he knows that coach [Kelly Skipper] will push me to become my best. He just talks about the people in this organization and about [General Manager Brandon] Beane and everyone around the organization."

Gore Jr. saw his dad play in a few games in Buffalo and what he remembers is it being "one of the most enthusiastic places" he's ever been. Enthusiastic is definitely a good word to describe Bills Mafia.

The 22-year-old out of Southern Miss was first-team All-Sun Belt in 2022, second-team All-Sun Belt in 2020 and 2023 and was named the offensive MVP of the 2024 East–West Shrine Bowl. In 47 collegiate games he had 759 rushes for 4,022 yards and 26 touchdowns, along with 692 receiving yards on 75 catches with four touchdowns.