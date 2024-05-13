Round 1 - Pick 1 Carson Beck QB Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK PAYDS 3230 RUYDS -77 INTS 3 TDS 31 If the Panthers indeed "earn" the No. 1 overall pick for the third year in a row, it'll likely be because Bryce Young fails in Year 2. If that's the case, the bigger, stronger-armed Beck will be strongly considered by Carolina with the first selection.

Round 1 - Pick 2 James Pearce Jr. DL Tennessee • Soph • 6'5" / 242 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Pearce was ridiculously productive in the SEC last season and has the size and traits to go this high in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Soph • 6'3" / 318 lbs Having played with Vince Wilfork, Jerod Mayo has an intimate knowledge of the importance of a wide, highly disruptive interior defensive lineman. That's what the Patriots would get here with Graham.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Travis Hunter WR Colorado • Soph • 6'1" / 185 lbs REC 57 REYDS 721 YDS/REC 12.6 TDS 5 Hunter has the athletic gifts to be a top-five selection as mostly a cornerback, who can also simply make plays as a receiver and return man. Another fun element in Washington with Jayden Daniels.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs PAYDS 3230 RUYDS -77 INTS 3 TDS 31 Shedeur and Co. would be thrilled to land in the New York City media market, and Brian Daboll's work with Josh Allen -- if the Giants coach can keep his job if 2024 is disappointing.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Will Campbell OL LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs A blindside protector to start Year 2 of the Bo Nix experiment.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Deone Walker DL Kentucky • Soph • 6'6" / 348 lbs Walker is a freaky pass-rusher at Dexter Lawrence-type size.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame • Soph • 6'0" / 185 lbs More big and physical man-to-man coverage types for Brian Flores.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Soph • 5'11" / 208 lbs REC 86 REYDS 1212 YDS/REC 14.1 TDS 9 The Saints need to get more high-caliber receiving talent on this roster, and Burden is exactly that.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Quinn Ewers QB Texas • Soph • 6'2" / 195 lbs PAYDS 3479 RUYDS 75 INTS 6 TDS 27 Ewers has the physical traits to go this high in the draft, and the Raiders will likely need to address the quarterback spot in 2025.

Round 1 - Pick 11 JT Tuimoloau DE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs The Seahawks get a polished Ohio State rusher to give their defensive line more pass-rushing juice.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Soph • 6'5" / 210 lbs REC 90 REYDS 1402 YDS/REC 15.6 TDS 10 The Buccaneers are planning for the future at receiver with the dynamic McMillan.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs REC 41 REYDS 515 YDS/REC 12.6 TDS 4 The Steelers buck their own trend of waiting on receivers and pick the long-time producer in Columbus at receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Soph • 6'3" / 339 lbs The Colts get a long-term solution on the inside with the high-energy Grant.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Malaki Starks DB Georgia • Soph • 6'1" / 205 lbs Another polished safety in Chicago who'll pair nicely with Jaquan Brisker.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kelvin Banks Jr. OL Texas • Soph • 6'4" / 324 lbs The Jaguars add another young tackle to the mix to protect Trevor Lawrence for the foreseeable future.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Nic Scourton LB Purdue • Soph • 6'4" / 280 lbs The Browns get another running mate on the edge for Myles Garrett with serious size and length.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Will Johnson DB Michigan • Soph • 6'2" / 202 lbs The Rams stop Johnson's fall, and glad to have a young outside corner with loads of productivity in college.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Barrett Carter LB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs Carter has the athletic gifts to piece together a huge senior season at Clemson that could catapult him back into the first-round conversation.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Tre Harris WR Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK REC 54 REYDS 985 YDS/REC 18.2 TDS 8 The Chargers added Ladd McConkey near the top of Round 2 in 2024 but they need to continue to rebuild the receiver room for Justin Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Soph • 6'5" / 245 lbs REC 45 REYDS 649 YDS/REC 14.4 TDS 4 Loveland stood out as a youngster on a national-title winning Michigan team in 2023 and possesses the smoothness and strong hands to go in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Harold Perkins Jr. LB LSU • Soph • 6'1" / 220 lbs More speed for Miami -- this time on defense. Perkins is the jack of all trades in the front seven.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Tacario Davis CB Arizona • Soph • 6'4" / 195 lbs The tall, spindly outside corner had 15 pass breakups in 2023 and has the measurables and athletic fluidity to land with a team like the Packers that prioritizes physical traits.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jack Sawyer DE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Howie Roseman can never have too many disruptors up front on defense. Sawyer had an awesome 2023 and is primed for another supremely productive season at Ohio State.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Donovan Smith QB Houston • Jr • 6'5" / 241 lbs PAYDS 2801 RUYDS 428 INTS 13 TDS 28 There's always one surprise quarterback who catapults himself into the Round 1 discussion. Smith is my pick right now. At 6-foot-5 and listed at 240 pounds, he looks the part. Plus, he has mobility and a reasonable arm.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Smael Mondon Jr. LB Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 225 lbs Mondon was a former monster recruit with the size, physicality and speed to the football to go in Round 1 next year.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Mykel Williams DL Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 265 lbs Another former sizable recruit from Georgia who hasn't broken out yet, but all it takes is one season to emerge as a serious draft prospect. The Bengals get their future Trey Hendrickson replacement to pair with 2023 first-round pick Myles Murphy.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Ashton Gillotte DL Louisville • Jr • 6'3" / 270 lbs Given the age of Von Miller and Gregory Rousseau entering his fifth-year option season, the Bills add a dynamic, thick edge rusher to the mix.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Princely Umanmielen LB Ole Miss • Jr • 6'5" / 255 lbs Umanmielen was on the first-round radar a few months ago before he decided to return to college. He was blessed with the ability to tightly bend the corner and has developed pass-rush moves in his long career.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Landon Jackson DL Arkansas • Jr • 6'7" / 281 lbs The Ravens have traditionally leaned toward larger defensive linemen, and Jackson is a monster, listed at 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds. He had 6.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss in 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Nazir Stackhouse DL Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Yes another Georgia defender. Stackhouse is a sturdy interior run stuffer with some pass-rush ability.