Here is my 2025 NFL mock draft submission in May. And it's not so much an expected-to-be-perfect mock. It's more to serve as a watch list during the college football season, that, after some family gatherings, swims in the pool and summer festivals, will be back once again in August.
We probably won't get as loaded of a quarterback class next year -- although we'll talk PLENTY about Shedeur Sanders -- but the defensive talent is impressive, and we'll see plenty of receivers in Round 1 as has become customary.
It's NFL Draft season all the time on "With the First Pick," the NFL Draft podcast we host alongside longtime Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can watch us live twice weekly on the NFL on CBS YouTube channel. And you can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Carson Beck QB
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
If the Panthers indeed "earn" the No. 1 overall pick for the third year in a row, it'll likely be because Bryce Young fails in Year 2. If that's the case, the bigger, stronger-armed Beck will be strongly considered by Carolina with the first selection.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Tennessee • Soph • 6'5" / 242 lbs
Pearce was ridiculously productive in the SEC last season and has the size and traits to go this high in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Soph • 6'3" / 318 lbs
Having played with Vince Wilfork, Jerod Mayo has an intimate knowledge of the importance of a wide, highly disruptive interior defensive lineman. That's what the Patriots would get here with Graham.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Colorado • Soph • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Hunter has the athletic gifts to be a top-five selection as mostly a cornerback, who can also simply make plays as a receiver and return man. Another fun element in Washington with Jayden Daniels.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Shedeur and Co. would be thrilled to land in the New York City media market, and Brian Daboll's work with Josh Allen -- if the Giants coach can keep his job if 2024 is disappointing.
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
A blindside protector to start Year 2 of the Bo Nix experiment.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Soph • 6'6" / 348 lbs
Walker is a freaky pass-rusher at Dexter Lawrence-type size.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Notre Dame • Soph • 6'0" / 185 lbs
More big and physical man-to-man coverage types for Brian Flores.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Missouri • Soph • 5'11" / 208 lbs
The Saints need to get more high-caliber receiving talent on this roster, and Burden is exactly that.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Quinn Ewers QB
Texas • Soph • 6'2" / 195 lbs
Ewers has the physical traits to go this high in the draft, and the Raiders will likely need to address the quarterback spot in 2025.
Round 1 - Pick 11
JT Tuimoloau DE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
The Seahawks get a polished Ohio State rusher to give their defensive line more pass-rushing juice.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Arizona • Soph • 6'5" / 210 lbs
The Buccaneers are planning for the future at receiver with the dynamic McMillan.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
The Steelers buck their own trend of waiting on receivers and pick the long-time producer in Columbus at receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Michigan • Soph • 6'3" / 339 lbs
The Colts get a long-term solution on the inside with the high-energy Grant.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Georgia • Soph • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Another polished safety in Chicago who'll pair nicely with Jaquan Brisker.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Soph • 6'4" / 324 lbs
The Jaguars add another young tackle to the mix to protect Trevor Lawrence for the foreseeable future.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Nic Scourton LB
Purdue • Soph • 6'4" / 280 lbs
The Browns get another running mate on the edge for Myles Garrett with serious size and length.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Will Johnson DB
Michigan • Soph • 6'2" / 202 lbs
The Rams stop Johnson's fall, and glad to have a young outside corner with loads of productivity in college.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
Carter has the athletic gifts to piece together a huge senior season at Clemson that could catapult him back into the first-round conversation.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Tre Harris WR
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
The Chargers added Ladd McConkey near the top of Round 2 in 2024 but they need to continue to rebuild the receiver room for Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Michigan • Soph • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Loveland stood out as a youngster on a national-title winning Michigan team in 2023 and possesses the smoothness and strong hands to go in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 22
LSU • Soph • 6'1" / 220 lbs
More speed for Miami -- this time on defense. Perkins is the jack of all trades in the front seven.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Arizona • Soph • 6'4" / 195 lbs
The tall, spindly outside corner had 15 pass breakups in 2023 and has the measurables and athletic fluidity to land with a team like the Packers that prioritizes physical traits.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jack Sawyer DE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Howie Roseman can never have too many disruptors up front on defense. Sawyer had an awesome 2023 and is primed for another supremely productive season at Ohio State.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Houston • Jr • 6'5" / 241 lbs
There's always one surprise quarterback who catapults himself into the Round 1 discussion. Smith is my pick right now. At 6-foot-5 and listed at 240 pounds, he looks the part. Plus, he has mobility and a reasonable arm.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 225 lbs
Mondon was a former monster recruit with the size, physicality and speed to the football to go in Round 1 next year.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Another former sizable recruit from Georgia who hasn't broken out yet, but all it takes is one season to emerge as a serious draft prospect. The Bengals get their future Trey Hendrickson replacement to pair with 2023 first-round pick Myles Murphy.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Louisville • Jr • 6'3" / 270 lbs
Given the age of Von Miller and Gregory Rousseau entering his fifth-year option season, the Bills add a dynamic, thick edge rusher to the mix.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'5" / 255 lbs
Umanmielen was on the first-round radar a few months ago before he decided to return to college. He was blessed with the ability to tightly bend the corner and has developed pass-rush moves in his long career.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Arkansas • Jr • 6'7" / 281 lbs
The Ravens have traditionally leaned toward larger defensive linemen, and Jackson is a monster, listed at 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds. He had 6.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Yes another Georgia defender. Stackhouse is a sturdy interior run stuffer with some pass-rush ability.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Ohio State • Soph • 5'11" / 210 lbs
The 49ers offense is centered around Christian McCaffrey, but Judkins could help take some off the veteran running back's plate as he nears his 30th birthday over the next few seasons. Judkins is super explosive and tough to bring down with sudden changing directions.