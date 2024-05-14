The Miami Dolphins have lost four straight games to the Buffalo Bills, and it looks like they're going to get an early shot to end that streak during the 2024 season.

The two AFC East rivals will be facing each other in Week 2 in a game that will kickoff Amazon's Thursday night schedule. The Dolphins will host the Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 12 in a game that will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Amazon will be getting quite the quarterback showdown with Tua Tagovailoa going up against Buffalo's Josh Allen. The two quarterbacks both ranked in the top five last season for passing yards and touchdown passes. Tagovailoa actually led the entire NFL with 4,624 passing yards in 2023 while Allen finished just behind him at fourth overall with 4,306 yards.

The Dolphins will be hoping that their first meeting with the Bills goes a lot better than it did last year. During the 2023 season, the two teams faced off in Week 4 with Buffalo destroying Miami, 48-20. The Bills also beat the Dolphins in Week 18, 21-14, to complete the season-sweep.

The NFL won't be releasing the full 2024 schedule until Wednesday, but several games will be announced before the official release and this was one of them.

Here's a quick look at the games that the NFL has already announced:

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 5: Ravens at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Packers vs. Eagles -- Sao Paulo, Brazil (Peacock) Sunday, Sept. 8: Cowboys at Browns, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 12: Bills at Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

The NFL is expected to release the full slate of international games on Wednesday morning, followed by the full schedule at 8 p.m. ET.