The 2024 NFL schedule is set to be revealed on Wednesday, as the league will unveil all the regular season matchups for Week 1 through 18. This is one of the most exciting days of the NFL offseason, as teams will know when they are playing opponents and fans can finally plan their travel arrangements.

What we know

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing in the annual kickoff game (reserved for the Super Bowl champion) and will host the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship game. The Philadelphia Eagles will "host" the Green Bay Packers in the first Friday game in September since 1970, which is also the first regular season game to be played in Brazil.

In total, the NFL will play five international games in 2024. The Jacksonville Jaguars will host a game at Wembley Stadium in london, while the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will host games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The Carolina Panthers will also host a game at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Come Wednesday night, the opponents for these games will be revealed.

The league will also have three Thanksgiving games once again. The Detroit Lions will host the early afternoon game and the Dallas Cowboys get the late afternoon slot. Their opponents will also be revealed, along with the primetime Thanksgiving game which has two unnamed opponents.

There will also be a "Black Friday" game in 2024, played the Friday afternoon after Thanksgiving between two unnamed opponents.

How to watch

The entire NFL schedule will be revealed on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on a variety of platforms. NFL Network will have a "Schedule Release Show" on Wednesday at 8 p.m. And you can also stream it on fubo. CBS Sports HQ will break down the schedule release (which you can click here to watch) or stream on Paramount+.

Be sure to frequently check CBSSports.com for the national week-by-week schedule, every team-by-team schedule, the primetime matchups, top revenge games, and more!

Date: Wednesday, May 15 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Christmas Day games

Christmas Day games will also be held in 2024, even though Christmas falls on a Wednesday. A doubleheader slate was announced by the league in March, with both games reportedly heading to Netflix.

The league is projected to have games on Saturday, December 21; Sunday, December 22; Monday, December 23; Wednesday, December 25; Thursday, December 26; Saturday, December 28; Sunday, December 29; and Monday, December 30 -- making the Week 15 and Week 16 calendar even more interesting.

Broadcast partners

As for the league's broadcast partners, this is the second year of the 11-year television contract between CBS, Fox, ESPN/ABC, and NBC. The Sunday afternoon games are split between CBS and Fox, as each network will be airing 10 doubleheaders this year. Both networks get doubleheaders in Weeks 1 and 18. CBS has the early-afternoon Thanksgiving game while Fox has the late-afternoon game. CBS will also have the right for one alternate broadcast on Nickelodeon, so stay tuned for that.

NBC has the "Sunday Night Football" package and ESPN/ABC the "Monday Night Football" package. NBC also has the primetime Thanksgiving game and the NFL Kickoff Game. ESPN/ABC's package will also consist of three "Monday Night Football" doubleheaders, with one game airing on ABC and one on ESPN.

Not every ESPN game will be simulcast on ABC this year, going back to select telecasts like in years past. ESPN/ABC will also have a Week 18 doubleheader on the last Saturday of the season (Week 18), as those games will be flexed to those spots in December.

NFL Network is scheduled to air select International Series games and Saturday afternoon games in December.

Streaming partners

Amazon Prime Video will have "Thursday Night Football" once again in 2024, as the TNF slate begins in Week 2. Prime Video also has the Black Friday game, which will be played the Friday afternoon after Thanksgiving.

Peacock will simulcast all of NBC's games and has exclusive coverage to the Eagles-Packers International Series game in Brazil. This is expected to be the Peacock exclusive game as part of the nFL television and streaming contract (Peacock gets one per year).

ESPN+ will have an exclusive International Series game as well. Paramount+ will simulcast in-market and national CBS games.