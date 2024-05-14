The Atlanta Falcons made arguably the most stunning pick throughout the entire 2024 NFL Draft when they selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall. While the club was certainly in need of a QB upgrade entering this offseason, it seemed like they already answered that question when they inked veteran Kirk Cousins to a $180 million deal in free agency. To make matters even more awkward, the Falcons front office only informed Cousins of the Penix pick moments before they put it in.

Following the pick, Cousins was reportedly said to be 'shocked" and "disappointed" about the decision. More recently, the veteran gave a more mellow answer, telling the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast that he has no beef with the organization about the pick. That said, he did give a peculiar answer when meeting with the media during his Tuesday presser during the Falcons offseason program.

Specifically, Cousins was asked if he would've signed with the Falcons had he'd known they would've drafted a quarterback as high as they did.

"I don't really deal in hypotheticals," he answered. "You know, we could go down that path for a long time in a lot of ways. It just doesn't do us any good, so I'm excited for this opportunity I have. I think it's a real privilege to be a quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, and I'm trying to make good on the opportunity that they've given me with the way I work each day and the way we play this fall."

Kirk Cousins ATL • QB • #8 CMP% 69.5 YDs 2331 TD 18 INT 5 YD/Att 7.5 View Profile

That indirect answer does leave the door open to speculate that Cousins isn't exactly thrilled with how this situation has played out. After all, SI.com did report that one of the reasons he left the Vikings was because Minnesota was looking to draft a QB high at the draft. In any event, Cousins did speak kindly of Penix and noted that competition is ever present in the NFL.

"Mike's been great," said Cousins. "Always going to be competition in this league and you got to go out and earn it. I'm going to control what I can control and also understand that there's a lot that you don't control. You know, I learned a long time ago that you got to focus on what you can control."

Of course, Cousins is also working his way back from a torn Achilles that ended his 2023 campaign. He said that Tuesday's session was the best he's felt so far.

"It's coming along really well," he said of his rehab. "Today I felt the best I've felt. That is also one day at a time. The Falcons training staff is doing a great job with me on a daily basis through the rehab. I think everything is trending in the right direction. I wasn't sure when I stood here in March and I had just got here how much I'd be able to do at practice, but today I felt I was able to do everything that I would've normally done."