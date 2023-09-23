The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Wolverhampton @ Luton Town
- Current Records: Wolverhampton 1-0-4, Luton Town 0-0-4
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Kenilworth Road
- TV: Peacock
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.
Luton Town will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Wolverhampton at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Luton Town is still winless after their contest against Fulham on Saturday, but it was at least the closest they've come to winning. Luton Town fell just short of Fulham by a score of 1-0. Luton Town's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.
Meanwhile, Wolverhampton can only go 1-1 at best against Liverpool this season after their first game on Saturday. They fell 3-1 to Liverpool. Wolverhampton sure wasn't helped by Hugo Bueno, who scored in his own goal at minute 90.
Odds
Wolverhampton is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +117 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.