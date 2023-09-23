The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Luton Town

Current Records: Wolverhampton 1-0-4, Luton Town 0-0-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Kenilworth Road

Kenilworth Road TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Luton Town will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Wolverhampton at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Luton Town is still winless after their contest against Fulham on Saturday, but it was at least the closest they've come to winning. Luton Town fell just short of Fulham by a score of 1-0. Luton Town's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton can only go 1-1 at best against Liverpool this season after their first game on Saturday. They fell 3-1 to Liverpool. Wolverhampton sure wasn't helped by Hugo Bueno, who scored in his own goal at minute 90.

Odds

Wolverhampton is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +117 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.