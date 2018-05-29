Major League Soccer announces FC Cincinnati will join the league as newest expansion club
Cinci will have MLS' 26th franchise
Major League Soccer announced on Tuesday that United Soccer League club FC Cincinnati will join Major League Soccer in 2019 as the league's 26th team.
The club regularly attracts 30,000-plus fans to their home stadium at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium, and has long been looked at as a strong contender to join the league. Their move to MLS will include a soccer stadium for the team, and they'll enter the league ahead of Nashville (2019) and Miami (likely in 2020).
More to come as this story develops.
