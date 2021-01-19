Manchester City welcome Aston Villa to Etihad Stadium in the Premier League this Wednesday with the chance to provisionally go top, at least for a few hours as Manchester United play Fulham later in the day. Both sides have games in hand with Villa having three on most of their opponents due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak that saw them field an academy side in the FA Cup before league clashes with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton were postponed.

Dean Smith's men have not played together for nearly three weeks and last time out they were beaten 2-1 in Manchester by United at Old Trafford on January 1, so Pep Guardiola and his in-form City squad are at an obvious advantage.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Storylines

City: Five consecutive wins and unbeaten in nine with only two draws in that time, City are the Premier League's form team. Guardiola's men have lost just once at home all season and twice in total while more draws have come on the road than at the Etihad. Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte will be misses for the hosts and it remains to be seen how fit Kevin De Bruyne will be on Wednesday, but City are deeper than pretty much any other squad in the league and will still be very strong.

Villa: After the recent COVID explosion at Bodymoor Heath, Villa are facing a backlog of Premier League fixtures mostly against teams in and around the top half of the table. Smith has already vowed to not use that packed schedule as an excuse and rightly so -- everybody runs the same risk at this moment in time. Three of Villa's next five games, City included, are away from home and the Villans have actually fared better on the road with five wins to their three at Villa Park and an additional draw.

Prediction

City to ultimately win this one but a rested Villa to give it a good go and produce an entertaining spectacle. Pick: City 3-2 Villa.

