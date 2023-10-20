Manchester City host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday in a clash between two of the Premier League most entertaining sides. Pep Guardiola's men are aiming to avoid an unthinkable third consecutive topflight loss for the first time since 2016 while Roberto De Zerbi's side are winless from four across all competitions after a tough start to life in UEFA competition. Arsenal beat City last time out although a win against RB Leipzig in the Champions League did momentarily lift the funk at Etihad Stadium while Brighton drew with Olympique de Marseille and then Liverpool before the October international break. Two points and three places in the table separate these two ahead of kick off this weekend.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 21 | 10 a.m. ET Location: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England TV: NBC Sports | Live stream: Fubo

NBC Sports | Fubo Odds: City -250; Draw: +450; Brighton +550

Team news

City: Kevin De Bruyne is a concern but John Stones could start his first Premier League game this season after playing for England vs. Italy. Guardiola has Rodri back from a three-game domestic suspension to play alongside Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes or Rico Lewis. Bernardo Silva is up against Phil Foden to start while Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku will hope to support Julian Alvarez behind Erling Haaland up top.

Potential City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland.

Brighton: Julio Enciso, Jakub Moder and Pervis Estupinan are all injured while James Milner and Tariq Lamptey are doubts and will require late tests. Kaoru Mitoma was ill during the internationals but should be fit to start and could join Joao Pedro and Evan Ferguson or Danny Welbeck up front. With Estupinan and possibly Lamptey out, Solly March should continue at left back with Simon Adingra on the right wing.

Potential Brighton XI: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March; Baleba, Gross; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Prediction

This one promises to be an absorbing tactical tussle between Guardiola and De Zerbi but one which City should ultimately come out on top of. Pick: City 2, Brighton 1.