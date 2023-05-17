Manchester City obliterated Real Madrid 4-0 on Wednesday in the Champions League semifinal second leg to advance to the final on aggregate, 5-1. The English giants will face Inter on June 10 in Istanbul for the most coveted trophy in club soccer with City going for their first title and Inter hoping to bring some their fourth.
But how did everybody perform in City's blowout of Los Blancos?
Manchester City ratings
By Jonathan Johnson
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Ederson
90
The Brazilian was out early to gather a few loose balls, but was saved by his bar when Kroos smacked the woodwork. His second half save from Alaba ensured that City were not knocked off their stride in the second half.
6
(DEF) Kyle Walker
90
The England international was excellent up against Vinicius Junior at times in the first half. He also played a role in the build-up to Silva's opener as part of a solid overall display.
7
(DEF) Ruben Dias
90
The Portuguese defender was rugged enough in the middle of the back line. He picked up a second half booking, but Real's attackers had little joy up against him.
6
(DEF) Manuel Akanji
90
⚽ 76' The Switzerland international was solid as part of the core defensive unit along with Walker, Dias and at times Stones. He also got forward enough to tee up one of Haaland's headed chances which Courtois saved and even added a late third deflected in off Militao.
7
(MID) John Stones
90
Jumping between midfield and defense as he does with such ease, the Englishman fired wide early on from distance. He also played a role in the build-up to Silva's opening goal.
7
(MID) Rodri
90
It was an all-action performance from the Spain international midfielder. He dragged an early chance wide, but brought his usual energy to the encounter and enabled City to dominate in the middle of the park.
6.5
(MID) Bernardo Silva
90
⚽23' ⚽37' It was a memorable night for the Portuguese star who scored twice in the first half as part of a big display. His first was a thunderous finish to beat an imperious Courtois and the second was an opportunistic header from a rebound.
8
(MID) Kevin De Bruyne
84
The Belgium international helped to get the ball rolling by teeing up Silva for his opener. Before that, he flashed a free kick wide, but overall his final pass was just off when it came to supplying the likes of Haaland.
7
(MID) Ilkay Gundogan (C)
79
Although he was denied in the build-up to Silva's second goal, it was a typically consistent showing from the skipper. Although he picked up a booking, his assist for Haaland to be denied by Courtois late on was nothing short of superb.
7
(MID) Jack Grealish
90
The England international underlined his integral status in this XI once more. He easily won his duel with Carvajal and teed up Haaland for a few chances and was also the architect for Silva's second, but also got himself booked at the end.
7.5
(FWD) Erling Haaland
89
The Norwegian superstar was foiled by Courtois at every single turn. Brilliantly denied twice by the Belgian from headed efforts, he also fired wide, and was denied again in the second half by Courtois and the woodwork.
6.5
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Riyad Mahrez
Gundogan (79')
Afforded just 11 minutes, it was not quite enough to make the most of his explosive qualities.
6
Phil Foden
De Bruyne (84')
Given a six-minute runout in place of the Belgian creator when Guardiola could have perhaps been a little more generous and made the change earlier. However, the England man made the most of it with a brilliant assist for Alvarez.
7
Julian Alvarez
Haaland (89')
⚽90+1' The Argentine was sent on to preserve Haaland's fitness late on and ended up exhibiting his predatory skills just second later to make it 4-0.
7
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Pep Guardiola
3
The Spaniard did not doubt himself and set up his team to pull off a complete performance which ranks as one of the most impressive semifinal displays of the modern era. The first half was masterful while the second half was disciplined and even two of his three changes worked out.
8.5
Real Madrid ratings
By Roger Gonzalez
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Thibaut Courtois
|90
Made a tremendous and fortunate save on Haaland early on, denying a header from point-blank range. Then he outdid himself with a stop only he could make, reacting to a power header with absolute brilliance. Not at fault for the goals. Without him, it would have been 6-0 at least.
8
(DEF) Dani Carvajal
|80
Very poor defending on the second goal, not pressing when he should have, allowing Jack Grealish's pass to easily find Ilkay Gundogan. Not sure what he was thinking there, or maybe he just wasn't.
4
(DEF) Eder Militao
|90
Back from suspension and positioned himself very well. Was not at fault for either of the first two goals and was unfortunate for the last one to hit him before going in past Courtois.
6
(DEF) David Alaba
|90
Cleared what looked like a sure goal off the line following a Courtois save. Really struggled when he tried to stick his foot in to stop attackers. Threatened the goal with a free kick.
6
(DEF) Eduardo Camainga
|80
His positioning on the opening goal was poor, pushing up a bit too much and leaving Bernardo Silva wide open. On the second goal, he was way out of position to start, coming over from the other side of the field.
5
(MID) Fede Valverde
|90
Hardly noticeable with City controlling the game from the opening whistle. Did not defend well, was caught watching at times and did not impact the match as he would have hoped.
5
(MID) Toni Kroos
|70
Reacted slowly defensively, especially on Bernardo Silva's goal. Offers very little at this stage of his career aside from high-percentage passes in the middle. Should have been pulled earlier.
|3
(MID) Luka Modric
|63
A poor touch back in the first half nearly cost his team. Followed it up with another sloppy turnover. This just was not his night, struggling for most of his 63 minutes.
|3
(FWD) Rodrygo
|81
Yes, he played. Didn't record a shot and didn't come close to influence the game, a far cry from that second leg last season.
4
(FWD) Vinicius Jr.
|90
Had one shot that went closer to the corner flag than the goal. Didn't create anything and never really had a chance to. A night to forget as the service was not there.
|4
(FWD) Karim Benzema
|90
The superstar striker was relegated to a spectator for so much of the game. He never got the look he wanted on goal but did create two chances.
|4
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Antonio Rudiger
Modric (63')
|Down 2-0, the center back came on for the Croatian midfielder in a move that made zero sense. Not his fault though. He did well enough.
|6
Marco Asensio
Kroos (70')
|Came on and saw City still dominate, never getting into the game.
|5
Aurelien Tchouameni
Camavinga (80')
|Sat deep in the middle to try and limit the damage.
|5
Lucas Vazquez
|Carvajal (80')
|Saw the ball a bit down the right as Real looked to get on the board and offered some dangerous passes.
|6
Dani Ceballos
|Rodrygo (81')
|Came close to scoring for Real with a fine shot that was denied well by Ederson. But the match was over by that point.
|6
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Carlo Ancelotti
|5
|Putting Rudiger on for Modric was strange, but the tie was probably gone by then. Can't complain about much, really. After winning UCL last season, repeating was always going to be unlikely. Conceding in the opening leg saw them lose all the momentum, and they didn't come close to winning on Wednesday.
|4