Name Minutes How did they do? Rating

(GK) Ederson 90 The Brazilian was out early to gather a few loose balls, but was saved by his bar when Kroos smacked the woodwork. His second half save from Alaba ensured that City were not knocked off their stride in the second half. 6

(DEF) Kyle Walker 90 The England international was excellent up against Vinicius Junior at times in the first half. He also played a role in the build-up to Silva's opener as part of a solid overall display. 7

(DEF) Ruben Dias 90 The Portuguese defender was rugged enough in the middle of the back line. He picked up a second half booking, but Real's attackers had little joy up against him. 6

(DEF) Manuel Akanji 90 ⚽ 76' The Switzerland international was solid as part of the core defensive unit along with Walker, Dias and at times Stones. He also got forward enough to tee up one of Haaland's headed chances which Courtois saved and even added a late third deflected in off Militao. 7

(MID) John Stones 90 Jumping between midfield and defense as he does with such ease, the Englishman fired wide early on from distance. He also played a role in the build-up to Silva's opening goal. 7

(MID) Rodri 90 It was an all-action performance from the Spain international midfielder. He dragged an early chance wide, but brought his usual energy to the encounter and enabled City to dominate in the middle of the park. 6.5

(MID) Bernardo Silva 90 ⚽23' ⚽37' It was a memorable night for the Portuguese star who scored twice in the first half as part of a big display. His first was a thunderous finish to beat an imperious Courtois and the second was an opportunistic header from a rebound. 8

(MID) Kevin De Bruyne 84 The Belgium international helped to get the ball rolling by teeing up Silva for his opener. Before that, he flashed a free kick wide, but overall his final pass was just off when it came to supplying the likes of Haaland. 7

(MID) Ilkay Gundogan (C) 79 Although he was denied in the build-up to Silva's second goal, it was a typically consistent showing from the skipper. Although he picked up a booking, his assist for Haaland to be denied by Courtois late on was nothing short of superb. 7

(MID) Jack Grealish 90 The England international underlined his integral status in this XI once more. He easily won his duel with Carvajal and teed up Haaland for a few chances and was also the architect for Silva's second, but also got himself booked at the end. 7.5

(FWD) Erling Haaland 89 The Norwegian superstar was foiled by Courtois at every single turn. Brilliantly denied twice by the Belgian from headed efforts, he also fired wide, and was denied again in the second half by Courtois and the woodwork. 6.5

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

Riyad Mahrez Gundogan (79') Afforded just 11 minutes, it was not quite enough to make the most of his explosive qualities. 6

Phil Foden De Bruyne (84') Given a six-minute runout in place of the Belgian creator when Guardiola could have perhaps been a little more generous and made the change earlier. However, the England man made the most of it with a brilliant assist for Alvarez. 7

Julian Alvarez Haaland (89') ⚽90+1' The Argentine was sent on to preserve Haaland's fitness late on and ended up exhibiting his predatory skills just second later to make it 4-0. 7

Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating