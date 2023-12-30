After getting back to their winning ways against Everton, Manchester City are faced with another match that they should win with ease. While Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne are ruled out of the match, there is plenty of talent at Pep Guardiola's disposal to win, keeping pressure on the rest of the top four. Only five points behind Liverpool with a game in hand on the Reds, Manchester City is still the team to beat in the title race, but an emphatic win over the Blades will only be a good thing.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Dec. 30 | Time : 10:00 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 30 | : 10:00 a.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England TV: None | Live stream: Peacock

None | Peacock Odds: Manchester City -1600; Draw +1200; Sheffield United +2200

Storylines

Manchester City: It was quite a week in the title race with Arsenal losing to West Ham United. Considering that Sheffield United were able to hold Aston Villa to a draw, Manchester City will need to maintain focus. Winning matches against teams that you're expected to defeat is a hallmark of a title-winning side and that's what Guardiola expects to happen at the end of the season.

Sheffield United: Results have been better as of late for the Blades, but it hasn't helped much as both Burnley and Luton Town have improved their form at the same time. Defeating City may be too tall of an ask for the Blades, but containing City will be important as they have the worst goal difference in the league by 12 goals. That can easily become 15 or more if City have a good finishing day, which is something that Sheffield United will need to prevent.

Prediction

After scoring from the spot midweek, Julian Alvarez will now get a brace from open play as City rolls in front of their home fans. Pick: Manchester City 4, Sheffield United 0