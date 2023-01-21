The Premier League returns on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- Wolverhampton @ Manchester City
- Current Records: Wolverhampton 4-10-5; Manchester City 13-3-3
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
What to Know
Wolverhampton will head off to play at Etihad Stadium to try and steal back a positive result from Manchester City after losing their first round-robin matchup. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. Wolverhampton hasn't won a match against Man City since Dec. 27 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Wolves and West Ham United on Saturday, but Wolverhampton stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 win.
Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Man City was not quite Manchester United's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Man City lost 2-1 to the Red Devils.
Wolverhampton's victory lifted them to 4-10-5 (16th place with 17 points) while Manchester City's loss dropped them down to (second place with 42 points). We'll see if Wolverhampton can repeat their recent success or if Man City bounces back and reverse their fortune.
Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- TV: Telemundo/USA Network
- Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Manchester City -580; Draw +600; Wolves +1400
Series History
Manchester City have won six out of their last nine games against Wolverhampton.
- Sep 17, 2022 - Manchester City 3 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- May 11, 2022 - Manchester City 5 vs. Wolverhampton 1
- Dec 11, 2021 - Manchester City 1 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- Mar 02, 2021 - Manchester City 4 vs. Wolverhampton 1
- Sep 21, 2020 - Manchester City 3 vs. Wolverhampton 1
- Dec 27, 2019 - Wolverhampton 3 vs. Manchester City 2
- Oct 06, 2019 - Wolverhampton 2 vs. Manchester City 0
- Jan 14, 2019 - Manchester City 3 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- Aug 25, 2018 - Manchester City 1 vs. Wolverhampton 1