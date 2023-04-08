The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Manchester United

Current Records: Everton 6-9-14; Manchester United 16-5-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford TV: USA Network

USA Network Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



What to Know

Manchester United are 4-2 against Everton since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Manchester United will be playing at home against Everton at 7:30 a.m. ET. If the odds can be believed, Manchester United are looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

On Wednesday, Manchester United never let their opponents score. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Brentford 1-0. Manchester United's only goal came from Marcus Rashford in minute 27.

Meanwhile, Everton haven't lost a game since March 5th, a trend which continued on Monday. Neither they nor Tottenham Hotspur could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Manchester United came out on top in a nail-biter against Everton in their previous matchup last October, sneaking past 2-1. Will Manchester United repeat their success, or do Everton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Manchester United are a huge favorite against Everton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -202 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

