Manchester United have the chance to continue their upward trajectory on Saturday when they take on Fulham. After an up-and-down start to the season, United are now within reach of the top four. Though they would have to overcome a major goal difference gap to actually sit in a Champions League berth this weekend, the Red Devils can go level on points with fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur, who have the week off. Fulham, meanwhile, are firmly in 12th and seemed destined for a midtable finish.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here's what to know before tuning in:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Feb. 22 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 22 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Manchester United -190; Draw +340; Fulham +490

Storylines

United are unbeaten in their last five in the Premier League and on a four-match unbeaten run, and the only team with better form than them in England are their crosstown rivals Manchester City. Erik ten Hag's side has excelled in recent weeks in a style in which they have less of the ball and limit shot taking, with Rasmus Hojlund in particular leading the charge in the latter category.

After waiting until Boxing Day to score his first Premier League goal, he has scored in six straight games. It is his form that has gone hand-in-hand with United's strong run and he will most likely be counted on again when they take on Fulham. The same goes for Scott McTominay, who has also been one of United's most consistent performers in recent months and has seven goals this season.

Prediction

United are hard to stop these days considering Hojlund's form, but the Red Devils still have a tendency to concede. With the Danish striker out for this game due to injury, it will be a trickier test. They have kept just one clean sheet in league play since a 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Dec. 17, which might leave room for Fulham to find a goal, especially since they have scored in each of their last three. Pick: Manchester United 2, Fulham 1