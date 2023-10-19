Thirty-three matchdays have passed in the Major League Soccer season with only one remaining: Decision Day on Saturday, Oct. 21. By the end of the night, the seeding for the now-expanded playoff field will be determined. While certain things, such as FC Cincinnati winning the Supporters' Shield and the Eastern Conference, along with St. Louis City FC winning the Western Conference in their first year in MLS, have already been settled, there is still much at stake.

In the Eastern Conference, the following teams have clinched a playoff berth: FC Cincinnati, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, Columbus Crew, New England Revolution, Atlanta United, and Nashville SC, leaving only two open spots in the playoff race. However, everyone behind the second-place team in the league will be fighting for seeding.

The New York Red Bulls have made the playoffs for 13 consecutive years, but if Decision Day doesn't go in their favor, defender John Tolkin and the team could be left out. Their rivals, New York City FC, may also find themselves on the outside looking in after making the MLS playoffs each season since 2015. Additionally, teams like Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United could potentially miss out in the West, emphasizing the parity of the league.

In the Western Conference, the following teams have clinched a playoff berth: St. Louis City SC, Los Angeles Football Club, Seattle Sounders FC, Houston Dynamo FC, Real Salt Lake, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Three playoff spots are still up for grabs with only three teams having been eliminated from playoff contention. For Portland, FC Dallas, and San Jose, it's straightforward: win their matches, and they'll secure a spot in the playoffs. However, on the last day of the season, many teams across the league also relish the opportunity to play spoiler.

MLS Playoff tiebreakers (in order)

Total number of wins Goal differential Goals for Fewest disciplinary points per match Away goals differential Away goals Home goals differential Home goals for Coin toss (in a tie of two clubs) or drawing of lots (in a tie of three or more clubs)

Eastern Conference table

Despite currently being in ninth place, D.C. United are eliminated from playoff contention due to Chicago and NYCFC facing each other in league play so one team will finish with at least 41 points.

Place Club W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 FC Cincinnati 20 8 5 55 37 18 68 2 Orlando City SC 17 9 7 53 39 14 60 3 Philadelphia Union 15 10 8 56 39 17 55 4 Columbus Crew 15 9 9 65 45 20 54 5 New England Revolution 14 10 9 56 45 11 52 6 Atlanta United 13 11 9 64 51 13 50 7 Nashville SC 13 10 10 39 31 8 49 8 CF Montreal 12 5 16 35 50 -15 41 9 D.C. United 10 10 14 45 49 -4 40 10 New York Red Bulls 10 10 13 35 39 -4 40 11 Chicago Fire 10 10 13 39 50 -4 40 12 Charlotte FC 9 13 11 44 52 -8 40 13 New York City FC 8 14 11 34 39 -5 38 14 Inter Miami (eliminated) 9 7 17 41 53 -12 34 15 Toronto FC (eliminated) 4 10 19 26 57 -31 22

Eastern Conference schedule

All games kick off at 6 p.m. Eastern on MLS Season Pass

New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union

New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire

FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United

Nashville SC vs. New York Red Bulls

Columbus Crew vs. CF Montreal

Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami

Toronto FC vs. Orlando City

Eastern Conference playoff scenarios

CF Montreal

With a win: Montreal are in the playoffs

Montreal are in the playoffs Montreal are also in if: Any two of the Chicago Fire, New York Red Bulls or Charlotte FC lose or draw their match on Saturday

New York Red Bulls

With a win: The Red Bulls are in the playoffs if one of CF Montreal or Chicago Fire lose or draw their match or if the Red Bulls have the tiebreaker over the Fire

The Red Bulls are in the playoffs if one of CF Montreal or Chicago Fire lose or draw their match or if the Red Bulls have the tiebreaker over the Fire With a draw: The Red Bulls would need both of the Chicago Fire and Charlotte FC to lose or draw their match

Chicago Fire

With a win: The Fire are in if one of CF Montreal or New York Red Bulls lose or draw their match or if the Fire win and have a tiebreaker advantage over Red Bulls

The Fire are in if one of CF Montreal or New York Red Bulls lose or draw their match or if the Fire win and have a tiebreaker advantage over Red Bulls With a draw: The Fire are in if the New York Red Bulls lose to the Columbus Crew and Charlotte lose or draw vs. Inter Miami

Charlotte FC

With a win: Charlotte are in the playoffs if any two of Montreal, Chicago or New York Red Bulls lose or draw their match

New York City FC

With a win: NYCFC are in if the New York Red Bulls lose and Charlotte FC lose or draw their match

Western Conference table

Place Club W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 St. Louis City FC 17 5 11 62 43 19 56 2 LAFC 14 9 10 53 38 15 51 3 Seattle Sounders 13 11 9 39 32 7 50 4 Houston Dynamo 13 9 11 48 37 11 47 5 Real Salt Lake 13 8 12 47 50 -3 47 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 12 11 10 54 47 7 47 7 Portland Timbers 11 10 12 45 55 -10 43 8 FC Dallas 10 13 10 37 36 1 43 9 San Jose Earthquakes 10 13 10 38 42 -4 43 10 Sporting Kansas City 11 8 14 45 50 -5 41 11 Minnesota United 10 11 12 45 48 -3 41 12 Austin FC (eliminated) 10

8 15 48 54 -6 38 13 LA Galaxy (eliminated) 8 12 13 50 63 -13 36 14 Colorado Rapids (eliminated) 5 12 16 26 53 -27 27

Western Conference schedule

All games kick off at 6 p.m. Eastern on MLS Season Pass

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC

Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC

St. Louis City FC vs. Seattle Sounders

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United

LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas

Western Conference playoff scenarios

Portland Timbers

With a win: The Timbers are in MLS playoffs

The Timbers are in MLS playoffs With a draw: The Timbers are in if the Earthquakes draw or lose against Austin or if FC Dallas draws or loses to the Galaxy

The Timbers are in if the Earthquakes draw or lose against Austin or if FC Dallas draws or loses to the Galaxy The Timbers are also in if: San Jose Loses, FC Dallas loses, or Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United Draw

FC Dallas

With a win: FC Dallas are in the playoffs

FC Dallas are in the playoffs With a draw: Dallas will need the Timbers to lose versus Houston or San Gose to lose or draw versus Austin

Dallas will need the Timbers to lose versus Houston or San Gose to lose or draw versus Austin FC Dallas are also in if: San Jose loses and Dallas makes it via tiebreakers or Sporting Kansas City draws Minnesota United

San Jose Earthquakes

With a win: The Earthquakes are in the playoffs

The Earthquakes are in the playoffs With a draw: The Earthquakes are in the playoffs if Portland loses versus Houston or FC Dallas loses to the LA Galaxy

The Earthquakes are in the playoffs if Portland loses versus Houston or FC Dallas loses to the LA Galaxy San Jose are also in if: FC Dallas loses and the Earthquakes have the advantage in tiebreakers or if SPorting Kansas City draws versus Minnesota United

Sporting Kansas City

With a win: Kansas City are in with a loss or draw by one of the Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes or FC Dallas

Minnesota United

With a win: Minnesota are in with a loss or draw by one of the Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes or FC Dallas

Matches to watch

New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire: Talk about high stakes for clubs moving in different directions. The Fire haven't qualified for playoffs since 2017 while NYCFC are looking to keep their streak of playoff appearances going for the eighth consecutive year. A win or a draw for the Fire along with a little help and they're in the playoffs but it would come as a supreme disappointment for the City Football Group-owned NYCFC if they were to miss out.

Nashville SC vs. New York Red Bulls: It's tight at the bottom of the playoff race as four teams are level on 40 points but not only do the Red Bulls need a victory in a tough away environment but they'll also need help. They'll need to better the result of the teams below them to ensure that if Charlotte is somehow able to close the goal difference gap that it won't lead to them still being jumped. This is all with one of the longest consecutive playoff streak not only in MLS but also in all of the major American sports leagues besting the LA Dodgers who have made the MLB playoffs in 11 consecutive seasons. The top five active streaks are below:

13 - New York Red Bulls (MLS)

11 - Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

9 - Boston Celtics (NBA)

8 - Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)

7- Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL)

7 - Chicago Red Stars (NWSL, will be snapped Friday due to missing NWSL playoffs)

7 - Connecticut Sun (WNBA)

Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo: While the Dynamo have already won U.S. Open Cup and clinched a playoff place that doesn't mean that this game is meaningless as they could rise as high as second in the conference with a victory but they'll travel to face one of the hottest teams in MLS in the Portland Timbers. Since moving on from Giovanni Savarese, the Timbers have been unstoppable and were unbeaten in seven consecutive matches before losing to CF Montreal last weekend. If they can bounce back, a spot in playoffs is theirs but this is also a Houston team that won 5-0 in August so history isn't on the Timbers' side.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United: Peter Vermes is the longest-tenured head coach in MLS but could find himself on the outside looking in during the playoff race. Minnesota underwent the shock move of firing Adrian Heath, the only coach in club history, while still in the playoff race and this is the game where they need a response from that. The winner of this game will need help to make the playoffs but they'll be well positioned to break in if one of the teams above them falters.