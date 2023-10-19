Thirty-three matchdays have passed in the Major League Soccer season with only one remaining: Decision Day on Saturday, Oct. 21. By the end of the night, the seeding for the now-expanded playoff field will be determined. While certain things, such as FC Cincinnati winning the Supporters' Shield and the Eastern Conference, along with St. Louis City FC winning the Western Conference in their first year in MLS, have already been settled, there is still much at stake.
In the Eastern Conference, the following teams have clinched a playoff berth: FC Cincinnati, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, Columbus Crew, New England Revolution, Atlanta United, and Nashville SC, leaving only two open spots in the playoff race. However, everyone behind the second-place team in the league will be fighting for seeding.
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
The New York Red Bulls have made the playoffs for 13 consecutive years, but if Decision Day doesn't go in their favor, defender John Tolkin and the team could be left out. Their rivals, New York City FC, may also find themselves on the outside looking in after making the MLS playoffs each season since 2015. Additionally, teams like Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United could potentially miss out in the West, emphasizing the parity of the league.
In the Western Conference, the following teams have clinched a playoff berth: St. Louis City SC, Los Angeles Football Club, Seattle Sounders FC, Houston Dynamo FC, Real Salt Lake, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Three playoff spots are still up for grabs with only three teams having been eliminated from playoff contention. For Portland, FC Dallas, and San Jose, it's straightforward: win their matches, and they'll secure a spot in the playoffs. However, on the last day of the season, many teams across the league also relish the opportunity to play spoiler.
MLS Playoff tiebreakers (in order)
- Total number of wins
- Goal differential
- Goals for
- Fewest disciplinary points per match
- Away goals differential
- Away goals
- Home goals differential
- Home goals for
- Coin toss (in a tie of two clubs) or drawing of lots (in a tie of three or more clubs)
Eastern Conference table
Despite currently being in ninth place, D.C. United are eliminated from playoff contention due to Chicago and NYCFC facing each other in league play so one team will finish with at least 41 points.
|Place
|Club
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
FC Cincinnati
20
8
5
55
37
18
68
2
Orlando City SC
17
9
7
53
39
14
60
3
Philadelphia Union
15
10
8
56
39
17
55
4
Columbus Crew
15
9
9
65
45
20
54
5
New England Revolution
14
10
9
56
45
11
52
6
Atlanta United
13
11
9
64
51
13
50
7
Nashville SC
13
10
10
39
31
8
49
8
CF Montreal
12
5
16
35
50
-15
41
9
D.C. United
10
10
14
45
49
-4
40
10
New York Red Bulls
10
10
13
35
39
-4
40
11
Chicago Fire
10
10
13
39
50
-4
40
12
Charlotte FC
9
13
11
44
52
-8
40
13
New York City FC
8
14
11
34
39
-5
38
|14
|Inter Miami (eliminated)
|9
|7
|17
|41
|53
|-12
|34
|15
|Toronto FC (eliminated)
|4
|10
|19
|26
|57
|-31
|22
Eastern Conference schedule
All games kick off at 6 p.m. Eastern on MLS Season Pass
New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union
New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire
FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United
Nashville SC vs. New York Red Bulls
Columbus Crew vs. CF Montreal
Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami
Toronto FC vs. Orlando City
Eastern Conference playoff scenarios
CF Montreal
- With a win: Montreal are in the playoffs
- Montreal are also in if: Any two of the Chicago Fire, New York Red Bulls or Charlotte FC lose or draw their match on Saturday
New York Red Bulls
- With a win: The Red Bulls are in the playoffs if one of CF Montreal or Chicago Fire lose or draw their match or if the Red Bulls have the tiebreaker over the Fire
- With a draw: The Red Bulls would need both of the Chicago Fire and Charlotte FC to lose or draw their match
Chicago Fire
- With a win: The Fire are in if one of CF Montreal or New York Red Bulls lose or draw their match or if the Fire win and have a tiebreaker advantage over Red Bulls
- With a draw: The Fire are in if the New York Red Bulls lose to the Columbus Crew and Charlotte lose or draw vs. Inter Miami
Charlotte FC
- With a win: Charlotte are in the playoffs if any two of Montreal, Chicago or New York Red Bulls lose or draw their match
New York City FC
- With a win: NYCFC are in if the New York Red Bulls lose and Charlotte FC lose or draw their match
Western Conference table
|Place
|Club
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
St. Louis City FC
17
5
11
62
43
19
56
2
LAFC
14
9
10
53
38
15
51
3
Seattle Sounders
13
11
9
39
32
7
50
4
Houston Dynamo
13
9
11
48
37
11
47
5
Real Salt Lake
13
8
12
47
50
-3
47
6
Vancouver Whitecaps
12
11
10
54
47
7
47
7
Portland Timbers
11
10
12
45
55
-10
43
8
FC Dallas
10
13
10
37
36
1
43
9
San Jose Earthquakes
10
13
10
38
42
-4
43
10
Sporting Kansas City
11
8
14
45
50
-5
41
11
Minnesota United
10
11
12
45
48
-3
41
|12
|Austin FC (eliminated)
|10
|8
|15
|48
|54
|-6
|38
|13
|LA Galaxy (eliminated)
|8
|12
|13
|50
|63
|-13
|36
|14
|Colorado Rapids (eliminated)
|5
|12
|16
|26
|53
|-27
|27
Western Conference schedule
All games kick off at 6 p.m. Eastern on MLS Season Pass
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC
Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC
St. Louis City FC vs. Seattle Sounders
Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United
LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas
Western Conference playoff scenarios
Portland Timbers
- With a win: The Timbers are in MLS playoffs
- With a draw: The Timbers are in if the Earthquakes draw or lose against Austin or if FC Dallas draws or loses to the Galaxy
- The Timbers are also in if: San Jose Loses, FC Dallas loses, or Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United Draw
FC Dallas
- With a win: FC Dallas are in the playoffs
- With a draw: Dallas will need the Timbers to lose versus Houston or San Gose to lose or draw versus Austin
- FC Dallas are also in if: San Jose loses and Dallas makes it via tiebreakers or Sporting Kansas City draws Minnesota United
San Jose Earthquakes
- With a win: The Earthquakes are in the playoffs
- With a draw: The Earthquakes are in the playoffs if Portland loses versus Houston or FC Dallas loses to the LA Galaxy
- San Jose are also in if: FC Dallas loses and the Earthquakes have the advantage in tiebreakers or if SPorting Kansas City draws versus Minnesota United
Sporting Kansas City
- With a win: Kansas City are in with a loss or draw by one of the Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes or FC Dallas
Minnesota United
- With a win: Minnesota are in with a loss or draw by one of the Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes or FC Dallas
Matches to watch
New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire: Talk about high stakes for clubs moving in different directions. The Fire haven't qualified for playoffs since 2017 while NYCFC are looking to keep their streak of playoff appearances going for the eighth consecutive year. A win or a draw for the Fire along with a little help and they're in the playoffs but it would come as a supreme disappointment for the City Football Group-owned NYCFC if they were to miss out.
Nashville SC vs. New York Red Bulls: It's tight at the bottom of the playoff race as four teams are level on 40 points but not only do the Red Bulls need a victory in a tough away environment but they'll also need help. They'll need to better the result of the teams below them to ensure that if Charlotte is somehow able to close the goal difference gap that it won't lead to them still being jumped. This is all with one of the longest consecutive playoff streak not only in MLS but also in all of the major American sports leagues besting the LA Dodgers who have made the MLB playoffs in 11 consecutive seasons. The top five active streaks are below:
- 13 - New York Red Bulls (MLS)
- 11 - Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)
- 9 - Boston Celtics (NBA)
- 8 - Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)
- 7- Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL)
- 7 - Chicago Red Stars (NWSL, will be snapped Friday due to missing NWSL playoffs)
- 7 - Connecticut Sun (WNBA)
Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo: While the Dynamo have already won U.S. Open Cup and clinched a playoff place that doesn't mean that this game is meaningless as they could rise as high as second in the conference with a victory but they'll travel to face one of the hottest teams in MLS in the Portland Timbers. Since moving on from Giovanni Savarese, the Timbers have been unstoppable and were unbeaten in seven consecutive matches before losing to CF Montreal last weekend. If they can bounce back, a spot in playoffs is theirs but this is also a Houston team that won 5-0 in August so history isn't on the Timbers' side.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United: Peter Vermes is the longest-tenured head coach in MLS but could find himself on the outside looking in during the playoff race. Minnesota underwent the shock move of firing Adrian Heath, the only coach in club history, while still in the playoff race and this is the game where they need a response from that. The winner of this game will need help to make the playoffs but they'll be well positioned to break in if one of the teams above them falters.