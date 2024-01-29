The Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 finishes on Tuesday with Morocco against South Africa in San Pedro with the fancied Atlas Lions expected to reach the quarterfinals. Cape Verde or Mauritania will await by the time kick-off arrives with the Moroccans after their second AFCON title ever after their 1976 triumph. Two wins and a draw in the group stage means that Walid Regragui's men are on course, even if DR Congo were tricky opponents in that draw. Bafana Bafana clashed with Morocco in qualifying with each side winning once and Hugo Broos' side emerged second in their group on goal difference so will be unfancied here. Both sides are quarterfinal regulars although the South Africans have a slight historical advantage in this matchup with three wins from eight and three draws to just two losses. That said, Morocco beat them last time they met at AFCON despite losing twice to the same team in the other four games with two draws on top of that.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Jan. 30 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Stade Laurent Pokou -- San Pedro, Ivory Coast

Stade Laurent Pokou -- San Pedro, Ivory Coast TV: beIN Sports USA

beIN Sports USA Odds: Morocco -188; Draw +260; South Africa +550

Team news

Morocco: Noussair Mazraoui remains a doubt having not featured yet while Romain Saiss and Nayef Aguerd should start defensively. Youssef En-Nesyri missed the Zambia win but should return to the XI here.

Potential Morocco XI: Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Chibi; Amrabat; Ziyech, Ounahi, Amallah, Boufal; En-Nesyri.

South Africa: Broos is not expected to make any changes in his XI so Evidence Makgopa should continue in attack along with Percy Tau, Themba Zwane, and Thapelo Morena.

Potential South Africa XI: Williams; Mudau, Xulu, Mvala, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole; Zwane, Tau, Morena; Makgopa.

Prediction

This one seems set to be tight but Morocco should just get it done. That said, South Africa could be a bit of a wildcard with pressure now starting to build around the favored Atlas Lions. Pick: Morocco 2, South Africa 1.