Knockout round action continues in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The Netherlands and South Africa will meet in the Round of 16 on Saturday at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia. The winner of the match will face Spain on Thursday in the quarterfinals. The two sides met just last year, with South Africa falling 5-1 to the Netherlands in April 2022. The World Cup is a different beast, and South Africa is coming off a thrilling 3-2 against Italy while the Netherlands clinched first place in Group E with a 7-0 blowout against Vietnam.

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, August 5 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

: Saturday, August 5 | : 10 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Sydney, Australia

: Allianz Stadium -- Sydney, Australia TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo (Try for free), Fox Sports app

Fox | fubo (Try for free), Fox Sports app Odds: NED -675; Draw +600; RSA +1500 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Netherlands: The Dutch grew over their group stage and sealed first place with a massive win against debutant Vietnam. The squad only conceded once, against the United States, and rank second in the tournament with nine goals scored. Despite not having their star striker, they've shredded the "No Vivianne Miedema, no goals" narrative with multiple players now having contributed in the attack. Jill Roord leads the scoresheet with three goals while Dominique Janssen has been clutch in setting up teammates with two assists.

South Africa: Manager Desiree Ellis helped Banyana Banyana improve on their 2019 World Cup appearance that ended in a pointless group stage. She and the team won the women's AFCON championship in 2022 and are now in the Round of 16 in the World Cup after a thrilling 3-2 win against Italy. The defense will have a big responsibility against the Dutch, but are led in the attack by Thembi Kgatlana and Hildah Magaia with four goals and three assists between them. Look for Linda Mothalo to be an active player alongside the duo

Prediction

South Africa will play inspired football but they are no strangers to conceding goals. The Netherlands will continue to not-so-quietly impress with another victory. Pick: Netherlands 3-1 South Africa