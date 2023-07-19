The 2023 Women's World Cup begins on Thursday when co-hosts New Zealand take on Norway as both look to start the tournament on a high. New Zealand are chasing a World Cup first and hope home field advantage applies to them, especially against a Norway team with a point to prove after a year-long rebuild.

Here are the storylines ahead of the first match of the World Cup:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date : Thursday, July 20 | Time : 3 a.m. ET

: Thursday, July 20 | : 3 a.m. ET Location : Eden Park -- Auckland, New Zealand

: Eden Park -- Auckland, New Zealand TV: Fox, Telemundo | Live stream: Peacock, futoTV (try for free)

Fox, Telemundo | stream: Peacock, futoTV (try for free) Odds: New Zealand +950; Draw +420; Norway -380 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

New Zealand: The co-hosts aim to record their first ever win at the World Cup this time around, but it will not be an easy task against Norway. New Zealand will rely on fullbacks CJ Bott and Ali Riley to keep things tidy in the back and then push play forward, but the team is not necessarily known for attacking prowess.

Norway: A year after a shock group stage exit from the Women's Euro that included an 8-0 drubbing by England, Norway is searching for redemption under new manager Hege Riise. Riise's Norway prioritizes defense, but offers plenty up top with Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen on the team. Ballon d'Or Hegerberg returns to the World Cup after skipping the 2019 tournament because of a dispute over equal treatment and failing to score a goal at the Euros last year, and may lead the team's reboot Down Under.

Prediction

There may not be a lot of goals in this one, but Norway seems poised to deliver the goods considering it traveled to New Zealand with two of the world's best strikers in Hegerberg and Graham Hansen. Pick: New Zealand 0, Norway 2.