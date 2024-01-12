Defending Premier League champions Manchester City are away at Newcastle United on Saturday with a chance to move back into the top two -- at least provisionally. Pep Guardiola's titleholders are behind Liverpool and Aston Villa at present with a game in hand which would take them above the Villans and to within two points of Jurgen Klopp's side. First up, though, a trip to St. James' Park with the Magpies needing the points should prove challenging for City. It was a tough end to 2023 for Eddie Howe with three defeats and then a 4-2 loss to Liverpool to start 2024, but a win over bitter rivals Sunderland in the FA Cup has calmed things down a bit for Newcastle. City have a good record on the road against the Magpies so Guardiola's men will be confident heading into this one, but they did lose 1-0 last time out in the EFL Cup back in September. The Premier League champions are now back in form after their FIFA Club World Cup outing at the end of last year and they are now on a winning run of five consecutive games across all competitions.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Jan. 13 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 13 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: St. James' Park -- Newcastle, England

St. James' Park -- Newcastle, England TV: NBC | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

NBC | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Newcastle +450; Draw: +333; City -188



Team news

Newcastle: Joe Willock is working his way back to fitness but will still miss out along with Callum Wilson, Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson and Javi Manquillo. Joelinton took a knock against Sunderland so Lewis Miley could start in the middle alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff. Fabian Schar should continue in defense as well as Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Dan Burn while Alexander Isak, Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon should lead the line.

Potential Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

City: John Stones is out injured while Erling Haaland, Manuel Akanji, Bernardo Silva and Kalvin Phillips all face late fitness tests. Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake should return to the XI along with Ederson while Rodri could be joined by either Mateo Kovacic or Rico Lewis in the middle. Bernardo being fit could deprive Oscar Bobb of a start while in-form Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez should all start. Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku will hope to feature but are unlikely to start.

Potential City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo, Foden, Grealish; Alvarez.

Prediction

This one should be tight but expect City to edge Newcastle. A draw would not be a huge surprise, but the Magpies have shown that they can be a thorn in the big boys' sides at times. Pick: Newcastle 1, City 2.