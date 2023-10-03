Newcastle United have UEFA Champions League soccer returning to St. James' Park on Wednesday when Paris Saint-Germain come to town in Group F. It is the first time in 20 years that Europe's top-tier competition has returned to Tyneside and the first continental action of any description for the Magpies since 2013. Eddie Howe's men opened their UCL campaign with a goalless draw away at Milan while Luis Enrique's PSG side beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Parc des Princes.

Newcastle's form has improved since three consecutive Premier League losses with three straight EPL wins and that stalemate in Italy as well as an EFL Cup win over Manchester City which makes it five games in a row without conceding a single goal. The pregame discussion will focus on the hosts' Saudi Arabian owners and the visitor's Qatari paymasters which makes this a higher stakes game for Les Parisiens than it would have been against another team returning to this level after 20 years away. PSG are in their 12th consecutive year of Champions League involvement and will be keen to open up an early lead over their rivals with a second straight win.

"I cannot wait to experience the home atmosphere and what our fans create," Eddie Howe said ahead of the game. "I think it will be a really memorable night and hopefully our performance will make it that way, too. The fans will bring their positivity, noise, enthusiasm and love for the game. It is up to us to use that powerfully and positively on the pitch. You can use too much emotion on the pitch, but I think we have been getting that balance right at home."

"Of all of the teams in the fourth pot, Newcastle are the ones that nobody wanted to get," said Luis Enrique pregame. "They are a team that works well and plays well on the ball. They have a complete team with a great philosophy and they will be at home in front of their fans. It is a great challenge for us. I played against Newcastle the last time they were in the Champions League and I remember that they had a spectacular team and crazy supporters. I scored, but they beat us 3-2 and I remember it being a very good scrap which will be the case again here. Nobody in Europe or anywhere else will say that Newcastle cannot get out of the group. Their team is full of quality and playing at home in front of their fans. These kinds of games are great to play in. I envy my players who will be on the field to play in this type of game."

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: St James' Park -- Newcastle, England

Watch: Paramount+

Odds: Newcastle +150; Draw: +280; PSG +150

Team news

Newcastle: Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock and Sven Botman are all likely to miss out on the home side while Callum Wilson and Joelinton will need looking at ahead of kick-off after knocks. Anthony Gordon is suspended domestically but he should be ready and able to feature here in the place of Barnes from the off.

Potential Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Burn; Longstaff, Tonali, Guimaraes; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

PSG: Kylian Mbappe went 90 in the 0-0 draw with Clermont Foot over the weekend although Nuno Mendes is out for the rest of this year after hamstring surgery. Marco Asensio and Presnel Kimpembe also remain out injured while goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been included despite a recent back issue. Manuel Ugarte and Warren Zaire-Emery are likely to return to the starting XI while Lucas Hernandez was rested given his importance because of Mendes' injury. Bradley Barcola could make way so that Luis Enrique can revert to the 4-3-3 system that he has been implementing for most of the season so far.

"Of course, it is a big game -- it is the Champions League," Lucas Hernandez said pregame. "It is up to us to put the right ingredients together on the field to win. They are at home with their fans and it will be a game of high intensity. We must start well, stay focused, be aggressive and create chances. We hope to win this game the best possible way. Managing our stronger and weaker moments will be important and we have the experience for that. It will be special for them after 20 years away and they will be keen to rise to the occasion -- we must know how to handle that and forget what is going on around us. There are four big sides and we have known that from the start. We began well against Dortmund and must continue that here. My brother Theo told me that Milan were up against a solid team defensively and we know that games are complicated when you do not score."

Potential PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Vitinha, Ugarte, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe.

Prediction

PSG generally tend to produce their most focused performances in some of the trickier looking games and especially during the group stage when there is less on the line. Expect the French champions to show their newfound collective strength and to give Newcastle a taste of the levels that they will aspire to reach in the near future. Pick: Newcastle 0, PSG 2.