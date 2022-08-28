Premier League in action returns on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Nottingham Forest

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0-1; Nottingham Forest 1-1-1

What to Know

Nottingham Forest will take on Tottenham Hotspur at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at home.

On Saturday, Nottingham Forest and Everton ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Tottenham and Wolverhampton on Saturday, but Spurs stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 victory.

After their draw, Nottingham Forest will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch