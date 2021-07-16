The North Carolina Courage enter Saturday's match against the Houston Dash as the top-ranked team in the NWSL. The Courage have won four of their last five games, while the Dash have won three of their last five. However, both teams enter Saturday's clash fresh off a loss. Three teams currently have 16 points in the NWSL table, so the Courage will need a victory to remain in first place in league standings.

Courage vs. Dash is set for 7 p.m. ET. North Carolina is the -175 money-line favorite (risk $175 to win $100) in the latest North Carolina Courage vs. Houston Dash odds at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 2.5 goals. Saturday's showdown can be streamed on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs. Houston Dash

Date: Saturday, July 17

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

NWSL picks for Houston Dash vs. North Carolina Courage

Before you tune in to Saturday's NWSL match, you need to see the NWSL picks from women's soccer expert Sandra Herrera. She is CBS Sports' women's soccer analyst and has been reporting on the game for more than five years. Providing insight both internationally and domestically, she has covered local markets, NWSL drafts and NWSL finals. She knows the women's game inside and out.

For North Carolina Courage vs. Houston Dash, Herrera is backing the Courage (-175) to walk away victorious. Despite suffering a 2-0 setback against the Washington Spirit last Saturday, Herrera is expecting North Carolina to bounce back with a convincing victory against Houston. The Courage have won four of their last five games, thanks in large part to their sensational defense. In fact, North Carolina has recorded a clean sheet in three of its last five games and the Courage have given up just six goals through their first nine matches this season.

Houston, meanwhile, has given up 10 goals already this season and the Dash will be missing several key players who will be unavailable due to the Olympics. Both Kristie Mewis and Rachel Daly will miss Saturday's match for the Dash, which leaves major question marks for Houston's offensive attack.

