The National Women's Soccer League announced that the Portland Thorns' home match against OL Reign on Tuesday has been rescheduled due to ongoing wildfires engulfing parts of the Pacific Northwest. The match will now be played Wednesday Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. ET.

The match was already been rescheduled once before. The two teams were originally scheduled to meet on Sept. 12 at Providence Park in Portland but air quality concerns postponed the match for Tuesday, Sept. 15. Wildfires are still heavily impacting the area.

The 2020 Fall Series kicked off earlier in September and features all nine NWSL clubs. Those clubs have been divided into three regional "pods" for the competition.

Portland Thorns, OL Reign, and Utah Royals FC represent the West pod. Both Portland and OL Reign will play against Utah Royals FC respectively prior to the rescheduled match on Sept 30.