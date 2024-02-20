Arsenal's first Champions League knockout game in seven years will see them face an opponent plenty familiar with the business end of the tournament as Porto welcome the Gunners to the Dragao with their eyes on another major European upset. Sergio Conceicao's side have reached the last 16 or further in six of their last eight seasons. In that time they have claimed some notable upsets, eliminating Roma and Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus.

However, Arsenal could constitute a stern test for a side who lie third in the Portuguese table. Mikel Arteta's side have hit an outstanding run of form since their winter break last month, their last five games bringing wins in all of them, 21 goals scored and two conceded. If that translates to the Champions League then they could yet justify their placing among the favorites to win the whole thing. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 21 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 21 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Estadio do Dragao -- Porto

Estadio do Dragao -- Porto Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Porto +380; Draw +270; Arsenal - 150

Storylines

Porto: Good form has been hard to come by for one of the big three of the sport in Portugal, a 2-0 win over Estrela Amadora following defeat to Arouca and a draw with Rio Ave. Conceicao's side are seven points off the top two, facing an almighty battle to keep their Champions League campaign alive next season. As for this season, their manager knows that an almighty challenge is ahead of Porto against one of Europe's form sides, one made all the greater with striker Mehdi Taremi an injury doubt.

"Arsenal have players with great technique and talent, but we also have quality," he said. "They are a team who enjoy a lot of possession and know how to perform in the final third, and they will be very different to any side we face domestically. We have to be very competent in each phase of the match if we want to compete.

"We have prepared a lot of material and content, and our video session is a little longer than usual. We're still going to do one more training session tomorrow. A positive outcome would be winning, as always."

Arsenal: The Gunners were buoyed by the return of Fabio Vieira and Thomas Partey to training on Tuesday, the latter having undergone some sessions last week. Arsenal have, however, concluded that a midfielder who has played 15 minutes of club football since August should not be rushed back into the squad and he has not made the trip to Portugal with Vieira. Gabriel Jesus, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr ZInchenko remain sidelined.

Arteta may not be inclined to change much anyway given that the same side scored six at West Ham and then five at Burnley without reply. A front two of Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz has sparked into life while Bukayo Saka's game seems to be going to ever greater heights with the England international now on 15 goals and 13 assists from his 32 appearances this season. He is certain to ask plenty of questions of Wendell in what could be a decisive challenge for Porto.

Prediction

The Dragao is rarely a ground where victory is easily claimed but Arsenal are playing at such a high level that Porto may not be able to stop them. PICK: Porto 0, Arsenal 1