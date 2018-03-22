Portugal vs. Egypt live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ronaldo battle Salah on TV, stream online

It's another big-time friendly between two teams that'll play at the World Cup

Two of the world's most in-form players, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah, meet on Friday as Portugal and Egypt face off an an international friendly. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Friday at 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah both score, but the reigning Euro 2016 champs get the victory with a last-minute goal from Goncalo Guedes. Portugal 2, Egypt 1. 

