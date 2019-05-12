Premier League final table: Manchester City wins title over Liverpool; Tottenham clinches top-four spot

It was a wild season where the blue side of Manchester won the league again

The Premier League's 2018-19 season is officially over. It ended on Sunday with Matchday 38, as City beat Brighton 4-1 to hold off Liverpool and win the league crown by a point. The league title is City's fourth in eight years as the club goes back-to-back under Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool goes 38 games with just one loss, and it was the difference as it came at City earlier in the season.

There were no changes to the top four or the top six with the season coming to a close, and relegation had been confirmed entering the final matchday. Here's a look at the final standings for the 2018-19 season:

Premier League table

Position

Club

GP

GD

PTS

1.

Manchester City

38

+72

98

2. 

Liverpool

38

+67

97

3. 

Chelsea

38

+24

72

Tottenham

38

+28

71

5. 

Arsenal

38

+22

70

6. 

Manchester United

38

+11

66

7. 

Wolves

38

+1

57

8.

Everton

38

+8

54

9. 

Leicester City

38

+3

+52

10.

West Ham

38

-3

52

11. 

Watford

38

-7

50

12.

Crystal Palace

38

-2

49

13.

Newcastle

38

-6

45

14. 

Bournemouth

38

-14

45

15.

Burley

38

-23

40

16.

Southampton

38

-20

39

17.

Brighton

38

-25

36

18.

Cardiff City

38

-35

34

19. 

Fulham

38

-47

26

20. 

Huddersfield

38

-54

16

Champions League qualification: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham
Europa League qualification: Arsenal and Manchester United
Relegated: Cardiff City, Fulham and Huddersfield

