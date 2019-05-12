Premier League final table: Manchester City wins title over Liverpool; Tottenham clinches top-four spot
It was a wild season where the blue side of Manchester won the league again
The Premier League's 2018-19 season is officially over. It ended on Sunday with Matchday 38, as City beat Brighton 4-1 to hold off Liverpool and win the league crown by a point. The league title is City's fourth in eight years as the club goes back-to-back under Pep Guardiola.
Liverpool goes 38 games with just one loss, and it was the difference as it came at City earlier in the season.
There were no changes to the top four or the top six with the season coming to a close, and relegation had been confirmed entering the final matchday. Here's a look at the final standings for the 2018-19 season:
Premier League table
Position
Club
GP
GD
PTS
1.
Manchester City
38
+72
98
2.
Liverpool
38
+67
97
3.
Chelsea
38
+24
72
4
Tottenham
38
+28
71
5.
Arsenal
38
+22
70
6.
Manchester United
38
+11
66
7.
Wolves
38
+1
57
8.
Everton
38
+8
54
9.
Leicester City
38
+3
+52
10.
West Ham
38
-3
52
11.
Watford
38
-7
50
12.
Crystal Palace
38
-2
49
13.
Newcastle
38
-6
45
14.
Bournemouth
38
-14
45
15.
Burley
38
-23
40
16.
Southampton
38
-20
39
17.
Brighton
38
-25
36
18.
Cardiff City
38
-35
34
19.
Fulham
38
-47
26
20.
Huddersfield
38
-54
16
Champions League qualification: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham
Europa League qualification: Arsenal and Manchester United
Relegated: Cardiff City, Fulham and Huddersfield
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
City edges Liverpool for league title
The title goes back to City after a wild season
-
Liverpool finishes second in PL
Liverpool's dominance only saw them take second place
-
Manchester City clinches Premier League
City has gone back-to-back in the Premier League
-
WATCH: Nike releases new World Cup ad
The stirring ad shows how the USWNT is inspiring the next generation of athletes
-
Close PL race requires backup trophy
With Liverpool and Manchester United taking the PL title down to the wire, precautions are...
-
Manchester City vs. Brighton preview
City can win the league with just a victory