The Premier League's 2018-19 season is officially over. It ended on Sunday with Matchday 38, as City beat Brighton 4-1 to hold off Liverpool and win the league crown by a point. The league title is City's fourth in eight years as the club goes back-to-back under Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool goes 38 games with just one loss, and it was the difference as it came at City earlier in the season.

There were no changes to the top four or the top six with the season coming to a close, and relegation had been confirmed entering the final matchday. Here's a look at the final standings for the 2018-19 season:

Premier League table

Position Club GP GD PTS 1. Manchester City 38 +72 98 2. Liverpool 38 +67 97 3. Chelsea 38 +24 72 4 Tottenham 38 +28 71 5. Arsenal 38 +22 70 6. Manchester United 38 +11 66 7. Wolves 38 +1 57 8. Everton 38 +8 54 9. Leicester City 38 +3 +52 10. West Ham 38 -3 52 11. Watford 38 -7 50 12. Crystal Palace 38 -2 49 13. Newcastle 38 -6 45 14. Bournemouth 38 -14 45 15. Burley 38 -23 40 16. Southampton 38 -20 39 17. Brighton 38 -25 36 18. Cardiff City 38 -35 34 19. Fulham 38 -47 26 20. Huddersfield 38 -54 16

Champions League qualification: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham

Europa League qualification: Arsenal and Manchester United

Relegated: Cardiff City, Fulham and Huddersfield