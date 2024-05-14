mcfc.jpg
The final week of Premier League play is full of high-stakes action, including Manchester City's 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday that re-asserted their claim as the favorites to win the title.

City will now head into the final day with a two-point advantage over Arsenal, but both teams will require results in their respective games against West Ham and Everton to clinch top spot by the final whistle.

Here's a look at the scenarios at play in the Premier League on championship Sunday.

The race for the title

TEAMMWDLGFGAGDPOINTS

Manchester City

37

27

7

3

93

33

+60

88

Arsenal

37

27

5

5

89

26

+61

86

City and Arsenal remain in the title race on Sunday, but the reigning champions enter the season finale with an 83.5% chance of lifting the trophy for a fourth consecutive season, per Opta. Here's a look at the scenarios each team needs to finish atop the table on the final day of the season.

Manchester City

  • A win against West Ham
  • A tie or loss against West Ham plus an Arsenal tie or loss against Everton

Arsenal

  • A win against Everton plus a Manchester City tie or loss to West Ham