The final week of Premier League play is full of high-stakes action, including Manchester City's 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday that re-asserted their claim as the favorites to win the title.

City will now head into the final day with a two-point advantage over Arsenal, but both teams will require results in their respective games against West Ham and Everton to clinch top spot by the final whistle.

Here's a look at the scenarios at play in the Premier League on championship Sunday.

The race for the title

TEAM M W D L GF GA GD POINTS Manchester City 37 27 7 3 93 33 +60 88 Arsenal 37 27 5 5 89 26 +61 86

City and Arsenal remain in the title race on Sunday, but the reigning champions enter the season finale with an 83.5% chance of lifting the trophy for a fourth consecutive season, per Opta. Here's a look at the scenarios each team needs to finish atop the table on the final day of the season.

Manchester City

A win against West Ham

A tie or loss against West Ham plus an Arsenal tie or loss against Everton

Arsenal