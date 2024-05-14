The final week of Premier League play is full of high-stakes action, including Manchester City's 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday that re-asserted their claim as the favorites to win the title.
City will now head into the final day with a two-point advantage over Arsenal, but both teams will require results in their respective games against West Ham and Everton to clinch top spot by the final whistle.
Here's a look at the scenarios at play in the Premier League on championship Sunday.
The race for the title
|TEAM
|M
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
Manchester City
37
27
7
3
93
33
|+60
88
Arsenal
37
27
5
5
89
26
|+61
86
City and Arsenal remain in the title race on Sunday, but the reigning champions enter the season finale with an 83.5% chance of lifting the trophy for a fourth consecutive season, per Opta. Here's a look at the scenarios each team needs to finish atop the table on the final day of the season.
Manchester City
- A win against West Ham
- A tie or loss against West Ham plus an Arsenal tie or loss against Everton
Arsenal
- A win against Everton plus a Manchester City tie or loss to West Ham