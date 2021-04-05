west-ham-jesse-lingard.jpg
Getty Images

Less than three months remain in the 2020-21 Premier League season. While Manchester City appear to be running away with the title race, there is still plenty at stake this season with a handful of teams jostling for a top-four spot and UEFA Champions League qualification. Manchester United, Leicester City, Chelsea, West Ham, Everton, Liverpool and Tottenham all have their eyes on a top-four berth and every game for the rest of the season will impact the race.

For a look at the complete fixture list, click here. All matches on NBC and NBC Sports Network can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free). Below you'll find the complete standings. The top four positions will head directly to the UEFA Champions League in 2021-22, fifth place heads to 2021-22 Europa League, and 18th, 19th and 20th places are relegated to EFL Championship.

RNKCLUBGPWDLGDPTS

1.

Manchester City

31

23

5

3

+45

74

2.

Manchester United

30

17

9

4

+25

60

3.

Leicester City

30

17

5

8

+19

56

4.West Ham United301578+1252

5.

Chelsea

30

14

9

7

+16

51

6.Tottenham Hotspur301479+1949
7.Liverpool301479+15
49
8.Everton2914510+347
9.Aston Villa2913511+1144

10.

Arsenal

30

12

6

12

+5

42

11.Leeds United3013314-142

12.

Crystal Palace

30

10

8

12

-16

38

13.

Southampton

30

10

6

14

-14

36

14.

Wolves

30

9

8

13

-12

35

15.

Burnley

30

8

9

13

-16

33

16.

Brighton and Hove Albion

30

7

11

12

-5

32

17.

Newcastle United

30

7

8

15

-20

29

18.

Fulham

31

5

11

15

-17

26

19.

West Bromwich Albion

30

4

9

17

-34

21

20.

Sheffield United

30

4

2

24

-35

14