PSG vs. Rennes live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1 on TV, stream online
The capital club hits the road on Saturday
PSG goes to Rennes on Saturday in Ligue 1 action, as Unai Emery's team looked to regain its form after a few hiccups.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
PSG puts on another show, gets a couple goals each half and wins easily. PSG 4, Rennes 0.
