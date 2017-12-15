PSG vs. Rennes live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1 on TV, stream online

PSG goes to Rennes on Saturday in Ligue 1 action, as Unai Emery's team looked to regain its form after a few hiccups.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

PSG puts on another show, gets a couple goals each half and wins easily. PSG 4, Rennes 0.