The Champions League is back in action on Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBSSN.

Who's Playing

1. FC Union Berlin @ Real Madrid

Current Records: 1. FC Union Berlin 0-0-0, Real Madrid 0-0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET Where: Santiago Bernabéu

Santiago Bernabéu Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Real Madrid will kick off their Champions League run against 1. FC Union Berlin at 12:45 p.m. ET on September 20th at Santiago Bernabéu.

Last year Real Madrid was close to the championship, but lost in the semi-finals to Manchester City and. As for 1. FC Union Berlin, they made it all the way to the quarter-finals but was eliminated by Union Saint-Gilloise by a score of 3-0.

The start of the Group Stage represents a fresh start for both of these teams. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.

Odds

Real Madrid is a huge favorite against 1. FC Union Berlin, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -284 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.