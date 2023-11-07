Real Madrid have the chance to qualify for the UEFA Champions League's round of 16 if they win on Wednesday against Braga at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's team are one of four teams to win their opening three Champions League group games as the Spanish giants also won in the reverse fixture by a 2-1 scoreline. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 8 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Nov. 8 | 3:00 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Real Madrid -425; Draw: +525; Braga +1000

Team news

Real Madrid: Ancelotti's side are at the top of Group C ahead of Napoli following their victory in Naples on Matchday 2 away at the Maradona. The big doubt is about the star of the team Jude Bellingham, who might be rested after a shoulder injury. Madrid have also lost Aurelien Tchouameni for the rest of the calendar year with a broken foot.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Alaba; Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Braga: The Portuguese side have a full squad without any injury and suspension. Striker Simon Banza should start on Wednesday after he scored a hat-trick late on in Braga's 6-1 win over Portimonense over the weekend.

Potential Braga XI: Matheus; Gomez, Fonte, Oliveira, Borja; Al-Musrati, Zalazar; Djalo, Horta, Bruma; Banza.

Prediction

Ancelotti's side should win and qualify for the round of 16 of the biggest European competition with a comfortable three points. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Braga 1.