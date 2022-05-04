Kevin De Bruyne wasted no time opening the scoring in Manchester City's first leg win in its 2022 UEFA Champions League semifinals matchup with Real Madrid last week, when he scored in the second minute. Los Blancos were able to recover, but City also got goals from Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva to emerge with a 4-3 victory. The Sky Blues followed up the win with a 4-0 drubbing of Leeds United in their next match, and look to move on to their second UCL final on Wednesday when they meet Real Madrid for the second leg of their series. You can see what happens next when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Manchester City as the +111 favorite (risk $100 to win $111) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Real Madrid vs. Man City odds, with Real Madrid the +215 underdog. A draw is +285 and the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City date: Wednesday, May 4

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City time: 3 p.m. ET

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Manchester City vs. Real Madrid picks from SportsLine's European soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated well almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, Green is backing City to win on the money line at +111 odds. Although both teams have been playing well as they near the summer break, the Sky Blues appear to be downright unstoppable. Against Leeds, Jesus scored in the 78th minute, Foden assisted on two goals, and Fernandinho scored in the 93rd minute on the heels of his assist on Foden's goal against Los Blancos.

Making things more challenging for Real Madrid is the loss of defender David Alaba, who will miss Wednesday's match with a groin injury. Alaba sustained the injury in the last match against City and missed his club's following game against Espanyol. City has been happy to score early and often, and leads all Champions League teams in non-penalty expected goals this season with 20.9 over the 27 goals it has already scored, which is second-most in the competition.

"Real Madrid will be forced to take risks, as it needs to overturn a one-goal deficit," Green told SportsLine. "That should play into the hands of De Bruyne, [Bernardo] Silva and [Riyad] Mahrez, who will be given more room in which to weave their magic, and they should be able to lead their team into the Champions League final."

