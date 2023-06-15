Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. has been assigned a leadership role in a special FIFA anti-racism committee, FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced on Thursday.

In an Instagram post, Infantino said he hopes the committee "will act together with FIFA to make specific suggestions that we will implement to get rid of racism from our beautiful game."

"Our responsibility is then to provide the best conditions for everyone to play and enjoy, because football needs to represent joy to all girls and boys around the world," Infantino wrote.

Vinicius -- who also plays for the Brazilian national team -- was racially abused by fans during a game against Valencia at Mestalla in May. The abuse included inappropriate "monkey" chants. That had not been the only incident, and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said after the Valencia game that "La Liga has a racism problem."

In a recent interview with Reuters, Infantino said racism cannot be tolerated and that it's time to implement "very blunt and strong punishments" to stop racial abuse. FIFA will also discourage the behavior by making it a a criminal act and pursuing legal action against abusers. Infantino also wants fans who engage in racist acts to be banned for life from any stadium in the world.

"There will be no more football with racism in it. The games should be stopped immediately when it happens. Enough is enough," Infantino said. "I asked Vinicius to lead this group of players that will present stricter punishments against racism that will later be implemented by all football authorities around the world.

"We need to hear the players and what they need to work in a safer environment. We are very serious about it."