Simone Inzaghi's Inter will face Real Sociedad on Wednesday for the opening game of the 2023-24 Champions League season, while RB Salzburg and Benfica will play at the same time. Inter were runner-up last season after winning the Derby della Madonnina semifinals but then losing 1-0 in the final to Manchester City. On the other hand, this is the third time ever that Real Sociedad made it to the group stage of the most important European competition. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 20 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 20 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Municipal de Anoeta -- San Sebastian, Spain

Estadio Municipal de Anoeta -- San Sebastian, Spain Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Real Sociedad +210; Draw: +230; Inter +130

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Team news

Real Sociedad: The home team are currently 11th in La Liga with six points from five games but rotated some of the key players in the first games of the season. Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq is among the options for the attacking line of the Spanish side but should not start.

Potential Real Sociedad XI: Remiro; Traoré, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Tierney; Merino, Zubimendi, Mendez; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea.

Inter: The Nerazzurri come from a surprising 5-1 win against AC Milan on Saturday but won't count on Juan Cuadrado and Hakan Calhanoglu, who picked up a small injury and will miss the European debut. Kristjan Asllani is expected to replace the Turkish midfielder as playmaker.

Potential Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Thuram.

Prediction

Despite missing a key player like Calhanoglu, Inter are still the favorites and should win this one. Pick: Inter 3, Real Sociedad 1.