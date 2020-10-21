American manager Jesse March will lead Salzburg in their Group A campaign as they host Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday in the opening matchday of the UEFA Champions League. The Austrian and Russian sides are paired with Atletico Madrid and reigning Champions League title holders Bayern Munich in their group. Salzburg is expected compete second or third place, with Lokomotive looking to grow from their last-place finish in the group stage last season.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Storylines

Red Bull Salzburg: March has made history with the club when he was the first American to coach a team in the group stage of the Champions League (and then win a match). His team won league/cup double in 2019-20 and was named Austrian Coach of the Year. The club is expected to win this opening group match and Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai could have an impact on the pitch alongside Zambian Enock Mwepu.

Lokomotiv Moscow: The Russian side is making its third consecutive Champions League appearance, sixth overall, after qualifying through a second-place finish in the Russian Premier League. Their best Champions League finish was a round of 16 elimination during the 2003-04 campaign. They now find themselves in a group taking on other top-tier teams and will need a strong showing from Polish defensive midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak to have a puncher's chance.

Prediction

Salzburg gets a win in a tough group to kickoff their Champions League campaign. Pick: Salzburg 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0