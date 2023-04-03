Italian Serie A action continues on Monday as Sassuolo host Torino on Paramount+. Both teams are comfortably above the relegation zone but would like to finish strong to move back into the top half of Italian Serie A before season's end. Sassuolo are 12th with 36 points, while Torino are 11th with 37 and both could theoretically climb to as high as seventh with the middle of the table looking rather crowded. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for your first week and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Sassuolo vs. Torino odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Sassuolo as the +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line, with Torino as the +190 underdog. A draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Sassuolo vs. Torino

Sassuolo vs. Torino date: Monday, April 3

Sassuolo vs. Torino time: 2:45 P.M. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Torino vs. Sassuolo

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 50-25-1 on all Premier League soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 18 units for his followers. Anybody following him is way up.

For Sassuolo vs Torino, Eimer is betting Sassuolo striker Domenico Berardi as an anytime goal scorer for a +250 payout. The Sassuolo stalwart has scored 118 league goals in 325 appearances for the club. After battling injury issues earlier in the season, he's starting to settle into form with six goals and five assists this season as well as two goals in his last three games.

"(Berardi) is the penalty kick taker for Sassuolo and, for some reason, teams love fouling and giving Sassuolo penalties. Penalties have occurred in two of Sassuolo's last three games, as Sassuolo plays this effective but bizarre style of play where they dominate possession in their opponents' box and draw fouls," Eimer told SportsLine. "If you want a sprinkle for a goal, Berardi is going to be a solid look." Stream the game here.

