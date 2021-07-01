Paris Saint-Germain are set to complete a swoop for free agent Sergio Ramos that will see him sign a contract until 2023. The Spain international is currently unattached after leaving Real Madrid 16 years after arriving at Santiago Bernabeu from Sevilla.

Ramos, 35, was approached by PSG back in January before talks properly opened in April and the offer of a two-year deal has always appealed.

Once the four-time UEFA Champions League winner has put pen to paper on his deal until 2023, PSG plan to announce the signings of Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma in the next fortnight.

Ramos is one of the most decorated current players with 18 La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup titles to his name at club level and a FIFA World Cup and two UEFA European Championship trophies at international level.

With Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum on board and Hakimi joining Donnarumma in swapping Milan for Paris, PSG are bringing in experience and established young talent as they seek to build on their recent UCL progress.

Ramos, Wijnaldum, Hakimi and Donnarumma will also add to the argument put to Kylian Mbappe to extend his contract before next summer's expiration date is reached.