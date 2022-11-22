Spain begin their 2022 World Cup participation on Wednesday when they face Cosa Rica in Group E. After winning the 2010 edition, the team has largely failed to impress at the last two editions. This time around, former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is hoping that young talent can carry them in attack with Pedri and Gavi set to have huge roles. Meanwhile, this may be the final run for a while for Los Ticos with their golden age of talent not getting any younger, led by Keylor Navas in goal.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Nov. 23 | Time : 11 a.m. ET

: Wednesday, Nov. 23 | : 11 a.m. ET Location : Al Thumama Stadium -- Doha, Qatar

: Al Thumama Stadium -- Doha, Qatar TV: Fox and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Fox and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Spain -520; Draw +500; Costa Rica +1600 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Spain: This team has some fantastic pieces, but it's nothing like the teams of the past decade-plus. The defense should be quite strong and the midfield has some talented young players, but how far this team goes will come down to their strikers. Alvaro Morata is often too inconsistent, and Nico Williams, Borja Iglesias and Yeremy Pino have all barely played for the national team. Don't be shocked to see them go with the false nine role more often than not.

Costa Rica: The expectations are low on the outside with an aging squad that lacks pace. The 37-year-old Bryan Ruiz is on the squad, as is 34-year-old Celso Borges. 33-year-old Johan Venegas leads the frontline, and Joel Campbell is still on the team, but how in the world is he only 30? It feels like he's been around forever. The point still stands, this team may be just too reliant on those aging cornerstone with not a whole lot to get excited about behind them. Eight midfielders called up have less than 10 career caps. The key parts of the defense are on the wrong side of 30 as well, and that could spell trouble against teams with speed and technique.

Prediction

Pedri scores the winner and sets up another as Luis Enrique's team wins fairly easily. Pick: Spain 2, Costa Rica 0