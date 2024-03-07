Liverpool resume UEFA Europa League play on Thursday when they face Sparta Praha in the first leg of the round of 16. The Reds have enjoyed an extended break from European play after finishing atop Group E, finding time to win the EFL Cup and make a deep run in the FA Cup at home while leading the Premier League's title race. They will face a Sparta side that finished behind Rangers in their group but had enough firepower to knock Galatasaray out of the knockout playoffs with a 6-4 aggregate scoreline.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, March 7 | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7 | 12:45 p.m. ET Location: Stadion Letna -- Prague, Czechia

Stadion Letna -- Prague, Czechia Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Sparta Praha +330; Draw +220; Liverpool -135

Storylines

Liverpool have found plenty of success this season, but in recent weeks have done so with a series of stumbling blocks. Several key players have had limited availability in the last few months, first when Mohamed Salah left for the Africa Cup of Nations and then through different injuries through different players, Salah included. Their current injury list is lengthy and includes the likes of Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, meaning Jurgen Klopp has had to rely on youngsters to see them through some of the biggest moments of their season.

The good news for Liverpool is that several of those young players have passed the test so far, including Jayden Danns, who scored a brace in their 3-0 FA Cup win over Southampton. The better news, though, is that Darwin Nunez has officially recovered from his injury and that Salah might be ready in time for Thursday, giving Klopp options. Whichever combination of talent the manager goes with, though, Liverpool will be expected to set a strong tone in this first leg.

Prediction

Liverpool are the favorites but Sparta are not to be underestimated, so expect a narrow margin of victory to start this tie off. Pick: Sparta Praha 0, Liverpool 2