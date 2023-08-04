The 2023 Women's World Cup knockout stage officially kicks off on Saturday as Spain and Switzerland battle in the round of 16. The Swiss topped Group A with a 1-2-0 record, finishing the group stage as one of three teams that did not concede a single goal. Their one-point advantage over Norway means they got the second-place team of Group C, and it's a Spain team looking to rebound. After blowing by Zambia and Costa Rica to start, the Iberians were humbled by a dominant Japan side 4-0.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Aug. 5 | Time : 1 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Aug. 5 | : 1 a.m. ET Location : Eden Park -- Auckland, New Zealand

: Eden Park -- Auckland, New Zealand TV: FS1 | Live stream: fubo (try for free) and Fox Sports app

FS1 | fubo (try for free) and Fox Sports app Odds: Switzerland +850; Draw +340; Spain -290

Storylines

Switzerland: They may have won their group but they have not been overly impressive going forward. An expected win over the Philippines to start, 2-0, set the tone but two 0-0 draws followed and left plenty to be desired. They had just three shots on goal in their last two games and have to find a creative outlet going forward. If not, they are likely going to have to once again rely on their defense and a little bit of good fortune to get by a hungry team.

Spain: Aitana Bonmati has been one of the best players in the entire tournament, leading the midfield for a Spain team that looked like a contender in their first two games. But the blowout loss to Japan, was that an off day or a sign that this team really isn't ready to compete at the highest levels? They are undoubtedly talented, but this is a national team that is at its third ever World Cup and has never gotten past the round of 16. The pedigree of international success isn't there, but that could change this time around as they are the favorites. Bonmati will be key to keeping the ball and generating the attack against an ultra-defensive side.

Prediction

A tight affair sees a second-half goal from Spain send them into the quarterfinals for the first time ever. Pick: Spain 1, Switzerland 0