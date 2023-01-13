If Tottenham are consistent at anything, it's being inconsistent. Spurs were long a middle-of-the-road club looking to add to a trophy case void of major silverware, but the last decade has seen a revitalization and an injection of money that has allowed Spurs fans to go from expecting mid-table finishes to craving more. Despite the improvement, however, the lack of real, measurable success on the pitch still eludes the London club. They've been able to compete with the big boys of Europe, evident by advancing to the 2019 Champions League final, but the trophy drought has continued, seeing some of the club's most talented players come and go with very little to show for it other than highlights.

This is a team whose last FA Cup title was in 1991, last league crown was in 1961, and if you want to talk about their most recent trophy – the 2007-08 EFL Cup, one that I'll argue should not be considered major. But, regardless, it was still 15 years ago now.

They've had talented enough teams in recent years to win something, but between finishing second in Europe and second in the Premier League, they now find themselves in a bit of a rut and outside of the top four, sitting in fifth place with Manchester United two points ahead and an improving Fulham two points back. Sunday's North London derby against Arsenal comes with plenty on the line. The Gunners are in first place with a five-point lead over Manchester City, while Spurs could finish the weekend in the top four if all goes right.

But for that to happen, the focus and consistency, when they are at their best, has to be there. It hasn't be there much lately, aside from the composed 4-0 win at Crystal Palace in their last league game. That was the first match in a while where Spurs looked the part on both ends of the pitch, ending a seven-game league streak where they conceded at least two times each game.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte believes the Arsenal clash comes at a good moment for his team as they go for their third win in five games.

"We lost against Aston Villa at home and then we won away against Crystal Palace, a good game, 4-0," Conte said ahead of Sunday. "Then in the FA Cup we are in the next round. I think the moment is a good moment because the players want to work, they want to work very hard and they understood the importance after the World Cup to go quickly into football in the Premier League, into the competition FA Cup. For this reason, I am seeing them really focused and they know much more than me the importance of this type of game."

What's in front of them now is their latest opportunity to show they have turned the corner and can compete for a full 90 minutes in a season with huge expectations. Even declared as league title hopefuls by some before the season, it is something Conte admitted was a bit crazy and is clearly premature. But even he has to be a bit concerned with where the team is after the positive vibes of beating Arsenal for fourth last season and seeing his squad boosted over the summer.

Harry Kane has delivered with his 15 league goals, while Heung-min Son has been wildly inconsistent with only four goals so far to his name so far this season. The addition of Richarlison has not gone as planned yet either as the Brazilian has zero league goals to this name at this new club. Yet the team is still the third-best attacking side in the Premier League, but they have conceded five more goals than fourth-place Manchester United and 14 more goals than third-place Tottenham.

It's true that, aside from Cristian Romero, plenty is left to be desired defensively in what may be the team's biggest goal, but they have the goalkeeper in Hugo Lloris and attacking talent to compensate and push closer to where they want to be.

Conte knows that these big matches can go a long way in giving them the points needed, but the attention will be on as they prepare for the second-half stretch of a season that has had its fair share of ups and downs.

"Then when you play against important teams like Arsenal, Manchester City, the attention is very high," he said."For me it is not so difficult to keep the focus and to keep the attention for the players. Now I repeat it will be very important and we are really close to recovering all the players in our squad, and then to be ready to face this long run until the end of the season.

For sure we know very well the importance of this game for the fans, for the rivalry there is between Tottenham and Arsenal."